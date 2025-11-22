Errors, bugs, questions - page 188
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Please help - after updating the terminal the tester stopped working, what could be the reason? Tried all of the above tips, the result is this.
agent process startedCore 1 00:30:26 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
Core 1 00:30:27 connected
Tester 00:30:27 EURUSD,Daily (MetaQuotes-Demo): testing of Experts\Examples\MACD\MACD Sample.ex5 from 2010.09.03 00:00 to 2010.11.01 00:00 to be started
Core 1 00:30:27 approved (agent build 350)
Core 1 00:30:29 general synchronization completed
Core 1 00:30:29 3124 bytes of account info loaded
Core 1 00:30:29 3768 bytes of group info loaded
Core 1 00:30:29 7170 bytes of tester parameters loaded
Core 1 00:30:29 275 bytes of selected symbols loaded
Core 1 00:30:29 00:30:29 expert file added: Experts\Examples\MACD\MACD Sample.ex5. 25883 bytes loaded
Core 1 00:30:29 initial deposit 10000.00 USD, leverage 1:100
Core 1 00:30:29 successfully initialized
Core 1 00:30:29 44 Kb of total initialization data received
Core 1 00:30:29 performance: 43
Core 1 00:30:29 EURUSD: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
Core 1 00:30:30:30 EURUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
Core 1 00:30:30:30 EURUSD: history synchronized from 1999.01.04 to 2010.11.01
Core 1 00:30:31 disconnected
sultanm:
The Expert Advisor is running on a demo account and sometimes it cannot open a position and generates an error -
"CTrade::PositionOpen: instant sell 5.00 EURUSD at 1.40350 sl: 1.40388 tp: 1.40180 [invalid stops]"This is the minimum stop loss of 18 pips, I've got 38 pips here. What's wrong?
Lizar:Look at the tp.
I'm sorry, what's wrong with the "tp"? I'm trying to open an "SELL" position.
The tp(1.40180) is 170 pips below 1.40350. Are there any limitations?
I'm sorry, what is wrong with "tp"? I'm trying to open an "SELL" position.
The tp(1.40180) is lower than 1.40350 by 170 pips. Are there any limitations?
Developers.
The problem with swaps on the demo seems to have been solved (or am I missing something).
Let's take two trading accounts, one from the Championship - 630022, and one from the demo - 69231.
A pair (USDJPY Sell) has been opened on account 630022 for quite a long time. It seems that swaps are calculated.
I have a pair (USDJPY Buy) open on account 69231 since 01/11/2010.
I do not understand why there is no swaps?
To the developers.
Please deal with the width of the columns in the market overview, the terminal does not want to remember the width (when AUTO-SIZE is switched off).
To the developers.
Please deal with the width of the columns in the market overview, the terminal does not want to remember the width (when AUTO-SIZE is switched off).
Not confirmed, everything saves normally (with reloading).
If there are a lot of characters and you want to scroll through them with a vertical slider, the system doesn't take this into account.
Or rather, it actually stretches the full width, leaving no room for the slider (or does, but it's very strange). As I understand it changes the width of columns with symbol and time.
Example: before and after reloading the terminal.
If there are a lot of characters and you want to scroll through them with a vertical slider, the system doesn't take this into account.
Or rather, it actually stretches the full width, leaving no room for the slider (or does, but it's very strange). As I understand it changes the width of columns with symbol and time.
Example: before and after reloading the terminal.
The behavior is repeated. We shall have a look.
The Expert Advisor is running on a demo account and sometimes it cannot open a position and generates an error
"CTrade::PositionOpen: instant sell 5.00 EURUSD at 1.40350 sl: 1.40388 tp: 1.40180 [invalid stops]"
This is the minimum stop loss of 18 pips, I've got 38 pips here. What's wrong?
Your stop will be triggered by the akk. Therefore, the stop level should not be lower: 1.40350 + stop level + spread
Build 350 has been unable to fully reconnect to the server on its own for 9 hours (connection status indicator with grey spinning sectors). Quotes have stopped at 15:24 terminal time. At the same time there are log entries for loss of connection and reconnection at 17:25MSK and later entries for trades on the Championship account.
At the same time next MT4 is fully working...
PS. I have a suspicion that some of the Expert Advisors in the Championship are not working (have stopped working) because of the similar problems with reconnection ... Stringo, on the complaints of EA authors, refers to the activity of the Terminal process in Task Manager as a criterion of EA operation - CPU load is indeed observed. But it looks like the EA is just not getting quotes...
PS2. in "History" new orders and trades are displayed, in "Trade" new position is also displayed, only strange current cerne and profit, and all quotesare standing.
And, by a strange coincidence, the value in "Trade" in the price column, which does not coincide with a quote in "History and Chart", coincides with the closing price of a position in SL (SL modification at 16:16? Closing at 19:17, i.e. already after quotes have stopped).