Errors, bugs, questions - page 194
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Also, a lot of time has passed since MQL 4, computers have become stronger, but the genetic algorithm in the tester remains the same. Especially remote agents have been made.
There has always been a need to go through more parameters - and now there is a hardware option.
It would be very useful to refine the genetic algorithm and extend the number of iterations from 10,000 to at least 100,000. I understand that this would require increasing the number of generations for the genetic algorithm. The number of generations can be chosen automatically, but it would be better to be able to choose manually (automatically, 10, 20...1000, etc.).
Personally I need it for search of paternas (for "trillions" of variants - 10 000 is not enough). But, I think there will be many tasks where this will be useful.
I really hope you agree, with such a need.
The genetic algorithm does not have a hard limit, but works as long as there is a gain in the target function. A number around 10,000 is a first estimation approximation.
That is, the generation may stop at 10,000, or it may go further. It often turns out to be less.
The genetic algorithm does not have a hard limit, but works as long as there is a gain in the target function. A number around 10,000 is a first estimation approximation.
That is, the generation may stop at 10,000, or it may go further. It often turns out to be less.
Has anyone tried Tester in build 355. No optimisation or testing-there's a log (nothing bad noticed). No transactions. Only 1 core is involved during optimization.
CS 0 Core 1 18:07:35 agent process started
OG 0 Core 1 18:07:35 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
DO 0 Core 1 18:07:36 connected
GM 0 Core 1 18:07:36 authorized (agent build 355)
OD 0 Tester 18:07:36 EURUSD,H1 (MetaQuotes-Demo): testing of experts\Examples\Ermak\G_15.ex5 from 2009.01.01 00:00 to 2010.01.01 00:00:00 to be started
FD 0 Core 1 18:07:37 common synchronization completed
FO 0 Core 1 18:07:37 3124 bytes of account info loaded
FE 0 Core 1 18:07:37 3768 bytes of group info loaded
IR 0 Core 1 18:07:37 7170 bytes of tester parameters loaded
QH 0 Core 1 18:07:37 275 bytes of selected symbols loaded
GM 0 Core 1 18:07:37 expert file added: Experts\Examples\Ermak\G_15.ex5. 41811 bytes loaded
RI 0 Core 1 18:07:37 initial deposit 100000.00 USD, leverage 1:500
KQ 0 Core 1 18:07:37 successfully initialized
JK 0 Core 1 18:07:37 67 Kb of total initialization data received
IQ 0 Core 1 18:07:37 performance: 92
PF 0 Core 1 18:07:37 EURUSD: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
FR 0 Core 1 18:07:39 EURUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
DI 0 Core 1 18:07:39 EURUSD: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11
PD 0 Core 1 18:07:40 EURUSD: contains 343091 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
FR 0 Core 1 18:07:40 EURUSD,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
QR 0 Core 1 18:07:40 EURUSD,H1: history begins since 2008.01.02 09:00
GI 0 Core 1 18:07:40 EURUSD,H1 (MetaQuotes-Demo): 1 min OHLC ticks generating. OnTick performed on the bar begin only
EH 0 Core 1 18:07:40 EURUSD,H1: testing of Experts\Examples\Ermak\G_15.ex5 from 2009.01.01 00:00 to 2010.01.01 00:00:00 started with inputs:
GG 0 Core 1 18:07:40 Lot=0.10
KG 0 Core 1 18:07:40 St_L=200
GR 0 Core 1 18:07:40 K_Pr=1.5
NS 0 Core 1 18:07:40 Stp=true
JF 0 Core 1 18:07:40 AdW=1
NJ 0 Core 1 18:07:40 AdD=2
KP 0 Core 1 18:07:40 Step=60
KS 0 Core 1 18:07:4040 Tm=false
ED 0 Core 1 18:07:40 God=0
NK 0 Core 1 18:07:40 Tr1_1=0
LO 0 Core 1 18:07:40 Tr1_2=1
MP 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_3=13
DD 0 Core 1 18:07:4141 Tr1_4=11
IK 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_5=4
FO 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_6=2
HP 0 Core 1 18: 07:4107:41 Tr1_7=14
PD 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_8=15
LK 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_9=3
GO 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_10=17
OR 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_11=12
RE 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_12=7
EK 0 Core 1 18:07:41 EURUSD: contains 343091 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
CF 0 Core 1 18:07:41 EURUSD,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
CF 0 Core 1 18:07:41 EURUSD,Weekly: history begins from 2007.12.30 00:00
IM 0 Core 1 18:07:41 EURUSD: contains 343091 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
HO 0 Core 1 18:07:41 EURUSD,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
QK 0 Core 1 18:07:41 EURUSD,Daily: history begins from 2008.01.02 00:00
HO 0 Core 1 18:07:42 EURUSD: contains 343091 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
HL 0 Core 1 18:07:42 EURUSD,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
OG 0 Core 1 18:07:42 EURUSD,H4: history begins since 2008.01.02 08:00
KP 0 Core 1 18:07:42 GBPUSD: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
RH 0 Core 1 18:07:45 GBPUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
PG 0 Core 1 18:07:45 GBPUSD: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.1111
JL 0 Core 1 18:07:45 GBPUSD: symbol tick base found
PG 0 Core 1 18:07:46 GBPUSD: contains 329210 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
KI 0 Core 1 18:07:46 GBPUSD,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
KL 0 Core 1 18:07:46 GBPUSD,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00
LI 0 Core 1 18:07:46 GBPUSD: contains 329210 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
PD 0 Core 1 18:07:46 GBPUSD,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
IM 0 Core 1 18:07:46 GBPUSD,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00
KK 0 Core 1 18:07:47 GBPUSD: contains 329210 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
RK 0 Core 1 18:07:47 GBPUSD,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
IL 0 Core 1 18:07:47 GBPUSD,H4: history begins since 2008.01.02 08:00
LJ 0 Core 1 18:07:48 GBPUSD: contains 329210 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
KJ 0 Core 1 18:07:48 GBPUSD,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
HJ 0 Core 1 18:07:48 GBPUSD,H1: history begins since 2008.01.02 09:00
MM 0 Core 1 18:07:48 USDCHF: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
FE 0 Core 1 18:07:50 USDCHF: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
DR 0 Core 1 18:07:50 USDCHF: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.1111
NI 0 Core 1 18:07:50 USDCHF: symbol tick base found
ER 0 Core 1 18:07:51 USDCHF: contains 330469 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 20:00
IL 0 Core 1 18:07:51 USDCHF,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
II 0 Core 1 18:07:51 USDCHF,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00
HD 0 Core 1 18:07:52 USDCHF: contains 330469 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 20:00
CQ 0 Core 1 18:07:52 USDCHF,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
NP 0 Core 1 18:07:52 USDCHF,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00
HF 0 Core 1 18:07:52 USDCHF: contains 330469 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 20:00
FF 0 Core 1 18:07:52 USDCHF,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
MQ 0 Core 1 18:07:52 USDCHF,H4: history begins since 2008.01.02 08:00
MG 0 Core 1 18:07:53 USDCHF: contains 330469 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 20:00
MG 0 Core 1 18:07:53 USDCHF,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
JO 0 Core 1 18:07:53 USDCHF,H1: history begins since 2008.01.02 09:00
QI 0 Core 1 18:07:53 USDJPY: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
KQ 0 Core 1 18:07:55 USDJPY: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
MN 0 Core 1 18:07:55 USDJPY: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11
CE 0 Core 1 18:07:55 USDJPY: symbol tick base found
CN 0 Core 1 18:07:56 USDJPY: contains 346363 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 19:59
RP 0 Core 1 18:07:56 USDJPY,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
RE 0 Core 1 18:07:56 USDJPY,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00
HP 0 Core 1 18:07:57 USDJPY: contains 346363 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 19:59
NM 0 Core 1 18:07:57 USDJPY,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
CD 0 Core 1 18:07:57 USDJPY,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00
HR 0 Core 1 18:07:57 USDJPY: contains 346363 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 19:59
KR 0 Core 1 18:07:57 USDJPY,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
DE 0 Core 1 18:07:57 USDJPY,H4: history begins from 2008.01.02 08:00
GS 0 Core 1 18:07:58 USDJPY: contains 346363 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 19:59
RS 0 Core 1 18:07:58 USDJPY,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
ES 0 Core 1 18:07:58 USDJPY,H1: history begins from 2008.01.02 09:00
CE 0 Core 1 18:07:58 USDCAD: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
EM 0 Core 1 18:08:00 USDCAD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
CJ 0 Core 1 18:08:00 USDCAD: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11
MQ 0 Core 1 18:08:00 USDCAD: symbol tick base found
LJ 0 Core 1 18:08:00 USDCAD: contains 278941 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
ID 0 Core 1 18:08:00 USDCAD,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
IQ 0 Core 1 18:08:00 USDCAD,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00
OL 0 Core 1 18:08:01 USDCAD: contains 278941 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
EI 0 Core 1 18:08:01 USDCAD,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
LH 0 Core 1 18:08:01 USDCAD,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00
RN 0 Core 1 18:08:02 USDCAD: contains 278941 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
EN 0 Core 1 18:08:02 USDCAD,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
NI 0 Core 1 18:08:02 USDCAD,H4: history begins since 2008.01.02 08:00
DO 0 Core 1 18:08:02 USDCAD: contains 278941 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
MO 0 Core 1 18:08:02 USDCAD,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
JG 0 Core 1 18:08:02 USDCAD,H1: history begins since 2008.01.02 09:00
GQ 0 Core 1 18:08:02 AUDNZD: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
EI 0 Core 1 18:08:04 AUDNZD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
EF 0 Core 1 18:08:04 AUDNZD: history synchronized from 1999.01.01 to 2010.11.11
MM 0 Core 1 18:08:04 AUDNZD: symbol tick base found
PF 0 Core 1 18:08:05 AUDNZD: contains 355078 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 17:59
JH 0 Core 1 18:08:05 AUDNZD,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
JM 0 Core 1 18:08:05 AUDNZD,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00
MH 0 Core 1 18:08:06 AUDNZD: contains 355078 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 17:59
DE 0 Core 1 18:08:06 AUDNZD,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
ML 0 Core 1 18:08:06 AUDNZD,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00
NJ 0 Core 1 18:08:07 AUDNZD: contains 355078 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 17:59
FJ 0 Core 1 18:08:07 AUDNZD,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
MM 0 Core 1 18:08:07 AUDNZD,H4: history begins since 2008.01.02 08:00
MK 0 Core 1 18:08:08 AUDNZD: contains 355078 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 17:59
GK 0 Core 1 18:08:08 AUDNZD,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
LK 0 Core 1 18:08:08 AUDNZD,H1: history begins since 2008.01.02 09:00
IL 0 Core 1 18:08:08 GBPCHF: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
RD 0 Core 1 18:08:10 GBPCHF: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
PS 0 Core 1 18:08:10 GBPCHF: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.1111
JH 0 Core 1 18:08:10 GBPCHF: symbol tick base found
OS 0 Core 1 18:08:11 GBPCHF: contains 359125 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 20:00
MM 0 Core 1 18:08:11 GBPCHF,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
MH 0 Core 1 18:08:11 GBPCHF,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00
NE 0 Core 1 18:08:12 GBPCHF: contains 359125 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 20:00
OP 0 Core 1 18:08:12 GBPCHF,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
JQ 0 Core 1 18:08:12 GBPCHF,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00
PG 0 Core 1 18:08:14 GBPCHF: contains 359125 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.1231 20:00
LG 0 Core 1 18:08:14 GBPCHF,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
CP 0 Core 1 18:08:14 GBPCHF,H4: history begins since 2008.01.02 08:00
EF 0 Core 1 18:08:15 GBPCHF: contains 359125 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 20:00
CF 0 Core 1 18:08:15 GBPCHF,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
PN 0 Core 1 18:08:15 GBPCHF,H1: history begins since 2008.01.02 09:00
LI 0 Core 1 18:08:15 CADCHF: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
NQ 0 Core 1 18:08:17 CADCHF: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
NN 0 Core 1 18:08:17 CADCHF: history synchronized from 1999.01.01 to 2010.11.11
FE 0 Core 1 18:08:17 CADCHF: symbol tick base found
ON 0 Core 1 18:08:17 CADCHF: contains 248858 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 00:00 to 2008.09.19 22:59
RP 0 Core 1 18:08:17 CADCHF,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
RE 0 Core 1 18:08:17 CADCHF,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00
JP 0 Core 1 18:08:18 CADCHF: contains 248858 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 00:00 to 2008.09.19 22:59
HM 0 Core 1 18:08:18 CADCHF,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
QD 0 Core 1 18:08:18 CADCHF,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00
JR 0 Core 1 18:08:18 CADCHF: contains 248858 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 00:00 to 2008.09.19 22:59
IR 0 Core 1 18:08:18 CADCHF,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
JE 0 Core 1 18:08:18 CADCHF,H4: history begins from 2008.01.02 00:00
KS 0 Core 1 18:08:19 CADCHF: contains 248858 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 00:00 to 2008.09.19 22:59
RS 0 Core 1 18:08:19 CADCHF,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
NS 0 Core 1 18:08:19 CADCHF,H1: history begins from 2008.01.02 00:00
KD 0 Core 1 18:08:19 GBPJPY: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
FL 0 Core 1 18:08:21 GBPJPY: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
EK 0 Core 1 18:08:21 GBPJPY: history synchronized from 1998.01.01 to 2010.1111
NP 0 Core 1 18:08:21 GBPJPY: symbol tick base found
JK 0 Core 1 18:08:22 GBPJPY: contains 364183 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 19:58
GE 0 Core 1 18:08:22 GBPJPY,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
GP 0 Core 1 18:08:22 GBPJPY,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00
EM 0 Core 1 18:08:23 GBPJPY: contains 364183 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 19:58
CH 0 Core 1 18:08:23 GBPJPY,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
NI 0 Core 1 18:08:23 GBPJPY,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00
HO 0 Core 1 18:08:24 GBPJPY: contains 364183 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 19:58
GO 0 Core 1 18:08:24 GBPJPY,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
PH 0 Core 1 18:08:24 GBPJPY,H4: history begins since 2008.01.02 08:00
MN 0 Core 1 18:08:25 GBPJPY: contains 364183 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 19:58
PN 0 Core 1 18:08:25 GBPJPY,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
CF 0 Core 1 18:08:25 GBPJPY,H1: history begins since 2008.01.02 09:00
RQ 0 Core 1 18:08:25 CHFJPY: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
PI 0 Core 1 18:08:27 CHFJPY: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
NF 0 Core 1 18:08:27 CHFJPY: history synchronized since 1999.01.07 to 2010.11.11
HM 0 Core 1 18:08:27 CHFJPY: symbol tick base found
PF 0 Core 1 18:08:28 CHFJPY: contains 362139 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 17:59
IH 0 Core 1 18:08:28 CHFJPY,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
IM 0 Core 1 18:08:28 CHFJPY,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00
KH 0 Core 1 18:08:29 CHFJPY: contains 362139 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 17:59
EE 0 Core 1 18:08:29 CHFJPY,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
LL 0 Core 1 18:08:29 CHFJPY,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00
CJ 0 Core 1 18:08:30 CHFJPY: contains 362139 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.12.31 17:59
LJ 0 Core 1 18:08:30 CHFJPY,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
CM 0 Core 1 18:08:30 CHFJPY,H4: history begins since 2008.01.02 08:00
RK 0 Core 1 18:08:31 CHFJPY: contains 362139 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 17:59
CK 0 Core 1 18:08:31 CHFJPY,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
PK 0 Core 1 18:08:31 CHFJPY,H1: history begins from 2008.01.02 09:00
HM 0 Core 1 18:08:31 EURJPY: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
JE 0 Core 1 18:08:33 EURJPY: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
HR 0 Core 1 18:08:33 EURJPY: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11
RI 0 Core 1 18:08:33 EURJPY: symbol tick base found
NR 0 Core 1 18:08:34 EURJPY: contains 361713 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
GL 0 Core 1 18:08:34 EURJPY,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
GI 0 Core 1 18:08:34 EURJPY,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00
QD 0 Core 1 18:08:35 EURJPY: contains 361713 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.12.31 20:00
CQ 0 Core 1 18:08:35 EURJPY,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
NP 0 Core 1 18:08:35 EURJPY,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00
PF 0 Core 1 18:08:36 EURJPY: contains 361713 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
CF 0 Core 1 18:08:36 EURJPY,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
LQ 0 Core 1 18:08:36 EURJPY,H4: history begins since 2008.01.02 08:00
EG 0 Core 1 18:08:37 EURJPY: contains 361713 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
LG 0 Core 1 18:08:37 EURJPY,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
GO 0 Core 1 18:08:37 EURJPY,H1: history begins from 2008.01.02 09:00
HH 0 Core 1 18:08:37 EURGBP: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
MP 0 Core 1 18:08:38 EURGBP: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
KO 0 Core 1 18:08:38 EURGBP: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11
FD 0 Core 1 18:08:39 EURGBP: symbol tick base found
OO 0 Core 1 18:08:40 EURGBP: contains 304821 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 10:00 to 2008.12.31 19:59
DQ 0 Core 1 18:08:40 EURGBP,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
DD 0 Core 1 18:08:40 EURGBP,Weekly: history begins since 2007.12.30 00:00
KQ 0 Core 1 18:08:40 EURGBP: contains 304821 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 10:00 to 2008.12.31 19:59
GL 0 Core 1 18:08:40 EURGBP,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
RE 0 Core 1 18:08:40 EURGBP,Daily: history begins since 2008.01.02 00:00
MS 0 Core 1 18:08:42 EURGBP: contains 304821 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.12.31 19:59
HS 0 Core 1 18:08:42 EURGBP,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
OD 0 Core 1 18:08:42 EURGBP,H4: history begins since 2008.01.02 08:00
HR 0 Core 1 18:08:43 EURGBP: contains 304821 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 10:00 to 2008.12.31 19:59
OR 0 Core 1 18:08:43 EURGBP,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
LR 0 Core 1 18:08:43 EURGBP,H1: history begins since 2008.01.02 10:00
EH 0 Core 1 18:09:39 OnTester result 0
NK 0 Core 1 18:09:39 2009.12.31 23:59:59 EA G_15.mq5 was deleted from the chart
PH 0 Core 1 18:09:39 EURUSD,H1: 1441731 ticks (6147 bars) generated within 56457 ms (total bars in history 12310, total time 122711 ms)
PJ 0 Core 1 18:09:39 log file "D:\Program\MetaTrader 5\Tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\20101112.log" written
CM 0 Core 1 18:09:39 disconnected
Acknowledged. In the new build 355 agents are working very strangely. I cannot determine dependence of their work. All four cores work, then all four cores may stop working (busy), then one core starts working and so on till the end of optimization for all market instruments. Rebooting the terminal solves the problem for some time. Then everything repeats all over again.
To the developers.
Regarding the built-in trawl:
1. Please make SL colour level highlighting like on MT4 (yellow highlighting of SL at position which is used for trawling);
2. Please convert it to real pips (including 5 digits). Let the terminal itself determines the accuracy of quotes and sets the necessary parameters for trawls (it may be set 45 instead of 450).
i have looked through this thread, if you can get any user requests here, i will do it ;)
I want to see / receive Canvas or something similar, not tied to any bars or to time, but just a blank window with X and Y coordinates (no scale) and a couple of graphical functions for drawing on the canvas (colour fonts welcome)
Acknowledged. In the new build 355 agents are working very strangely. I cannot determine dependence of their work. All four cores work, then all four cores may stop working (busy), then one core starts working and so on till the end of optimization for all market instruments. Rebooting the terminal solves the problem for some time. Then everything repeats all over again.
Also, OnTimer() does not work in the new tester.
Confirmed, doesn't work in tester, but there is one oddity (tested on one kernel x32).
The oddity is as follows!..!
This code does not trigger the timer
But this one does.
Ещё, в новом тестере не работает OnTimer().
Is that why my EA is not testing, because I only have it on OnTimer() - e !