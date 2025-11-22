Errors, bugs, questions - page 187
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That's it, the question has been swept under the carpet.
Developers, can we hope that the feature suggested on page 186 will be implemented?
Developers, is it hoped that the feature suggested on page 186 will be implemented?
dogada:
В этой папке 2 файла и оба пустые.
Did you forget to restart the terminal after changing the number of bars on the chart?
Anyway, rebooting seems to have solved the problem.
A further 3 test runs were carried out.
Each time the history kept downloading and the start date of the test (the whole period was specified) shifted a few years back each time. Now the tester is testing from the year 99.
At the same time the Eurodollar M1 window looks like this: Bars are minute by day.
Yes also the reset hasn't solved the problems on Alpari and NordFX Servers.
M1=D1 is still being tested there.
Definitely there is a need for stricter control in the test (let it be tested from the date it was set - if there is no M1, it is not tested).
Again, the chart window, if M1 is enabled, then the bars for the day - well, this is kind of strange.
And why do your server and the DS servers work differently?
In the end, as always, after "dancing with tambourine" in principle it is possible to use. It is only necessary to run the tester many times, until the whole story is downloaded. :) Maybe the button would be better after all?
Right. The Expert Advisor (or script) runs in its own thread. The indicator code is executed in another thread (the data processing thread for the corresponding symbol).
Good afternoon.
I have a question about mql4, although people who are familiar with mql5 may know the subject area:
I cannot make a dll in Visual C++ 2010 Express to work in MT4.
I tried it as described in the article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/18
And I gave examples of using the "Expert Advisor": https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/129668
Please help: Please make the dll in Visual C++ 2010 Express to work in MT4.
Please.
Hello!
Question about MT5 operation in demo.
I can't add a new order to an already open position at a different improved price. Instead, the new order is added to the already open position at the old price and no options. What do I need it for?
Hello!
Question about MT5 operation in demo.
I can't add a new order to an already open position at a different improved price. Instead, the new order is added to the already open position at the old price and no options. What do I need it for?
Got it, thanks!
The Expert Advisor is running on a demo account and sometimes it cannot open a position and generates an error
"CTrade::PositionOpen: instant sell 5.00 EURUSD at 1.40350 sl: 1.40388 tp: 1.40180 [invalid stops]"
This is the minimum stop loss of 18 pips, I've got 38 pips here. What's wrong?