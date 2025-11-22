Errors, bugs, questions - page 179
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
When a tab is selected, the graph window is activated and this can be seen visually.
How often do you have to rearrange the graphs?
The collapsed window is also activated and if you accidentally activate the collapsed tab while dragging the tabs in the right order, you have to use the mouse to find the unnecessary graph that has accidentally popped up and collapse it back on the screen.
It is much easier to visually work with charts on MT desktop, moreover the chart panel with tabs eats space on the screen and with previous algorithm (from MT4) it was possible not to keep it active.
I have no one else to turn to... :(
But as it happens, you're the only one who sees "working"...
Can I get a direct link to download the distribution kit?
This is awkward, but it's a fact.
Simple theme - but Admiral won't load either...
That's weird.
;)
I've never tried to use my brokerage company, I've never tried to download my payload and I've never downloaded anything.
MetaTrader 5 (build 11.12.2009 according to website)
I have never had any problem with this kind of service, it is represented only in Alpari.
MetaTrader 5 (build of 11.12.2009 according to the website)
Of all the brokerage companies I have dealt with, the market is represented in some way only at Alpari.
MetaTrader 5 (build of 11.12.2009 according to website)
Thanks! off to study...
If I'm not mistaken, Alpari's server is 62.213.101.242:443.
At least the following currency pairs are available: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURCHF, EURJPY, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, AUDCAD, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY.
PS
The funny thing is, that for gold, silver and probably all stock instruments of the currency pile I still have not found... :(
If I am not mistaken Alpari's server is 62.213.101.242:443.
At least for the following currency pairs there is a date: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURCHF, EURJPY, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, AUDCAD, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY.
PS
The coolest thing is that for gold, silver and probably all stock instruments I have not found a tumbler... :(
The funniest thing is - but this cup is also a divorce. Look at Duke. I will not say anything about NT.
But thanks anyway!
;)
new build 350 - in the editor, if you select any line in the articles and in the codebase, you get this response:
new build 350 - in the editor, if you select any line in the articles and codebase, you get this answer:
It's working fine for me. It works without any problems.
Write a request to servicedesk, describing all actions step by step.
Do not forget to specify the data on the OS and fusion terminal.
PS
I tried several articles to check it, including this "fuzzy logic".
There may be a problem in the command passing from the editor to the browser (I use Mozilla, the last one).
Why can I copy user structures but not standard ones?
It says 'p_request' - structure has objects and cannot be copied.
Why can I copy user structures but not standard ones?
It says 'p_request' - structure has objects and cannot be copied.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/types/classes
Простые структуры
Structures that do not contain strings, class objects and dynamic array objects are called simple structures; variables of such structures can freely copy into each other, even if they are different structures. Variables of simple structures as well as their arrays can be passed as parameters to functions imported from DLL.