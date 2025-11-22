Errors, bugs, questions - page 1835
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btc-e provide an MT4 bridge to their exchange. fxopen are among those who use it and were probably the first to do so.
I suspect btc-e agreed with them not to bother with demo accounts. Or maybe they are already working entirely through them on mt4.
Hi all. Please check if your RTS futures are drawing rectangles today! Very IMPORTANT!
The rectangle must lie completely within today's limits!
Yes, the option "Draw object as background" must be set!
Please specify additional data: timeframe, screenshot of "Settings" - "Charts", screenshot of rectangle parameters (tabs "General", "Options", "Display").
Please give me more details: timeframe, screenshot of "Settings" - "Charts", screenshot of rectangle's parameters (General, Options, Displaying tabs).
I apologise, there seems to be a mistake on my part...
No, mistake of developers:
1. Open a blank RTS M1 futures chart;
2. Create a rectangle on the coordinates of time from 7:50 to 8:05 of today (it sounds like nonsense, but it is). Check the "Display object as background" box in the rectangle settings;
3. click the "graph indent from right border" button;
4. Start scrolling the graph downwards from the rightmost border (until no rectangle is visible) and back (the "graph indent from right border" button is PUSHED);
5. Yes, you need to have 2-3 candlesticks (large enough, but not the largest));
Let's make the rectangle disappear and appear...
@Vladimir Karputov try to do what I've described above, if it doesn't work, I'll make the screenshots you asked for...
I apologise, there seems to be my mistake...
No, mistake of developers:
1. Open a blank RTS M1 futures chart;
2. Create a rectangle on the coordinates of time from 7:50 to 8:05 of today (it sounds like nonsense, but it is). Check the "Display object as background" box in the rectangle settings;
3. click the "graph indent from right border" button;
4. Start scrolling the graph downwards from the rightmost border (until no rectangle is visible) and back (the "graph indent from right border" button is PUSHED);
5. Yes, you need to have 2-3 candlesticks (large enough, but not the largest));
Let's make the rectangle disappear and appear...
@Vladimir Karputov, try to do what I've described above. If you fail, I'll make the screenshots you asked for...
I've made it simpler:
On the server MetaQuotes symbol RTS-6.17 M1.
I'm trying to draw a rectangle object. The object is created by
- but I cannot see it on current M1. When I switch to M5 rectangle becomes visible:
There is also the option of bumping into a disappearance:
1. Create a rectangle within yesterday's boundaries (the "Display object as background" setting must also be checked);
2. Press"Indent graph from right border";
3. Drag the rectangle to the current day's limits (it should disappear right while dragging, as if some invisible large object is in the way!" );
Yeah, thanks, found a simpler way too, it's a bit rubbish... I've been racking my brains over this today...
Yeah, I'm 1545, x64. Your build is 1558. So there's an error in 1558 too...
I set a limit order in WebTerminal and drag and drop it with my mouse. I get a beauty like this.
I set a limit order in WebTerminal and drag and drop it with my mouse. I get this beauty.
Hello.
Thank you for your message.
The problem has been reproduced and will be corrected soon.
the editor stops paying attention to compilation errors
this even passes
build
the editor stops paying attention to compilation errors
this even passes
build
Right-click and set "Autoscroll".