Errors, bugs, questions - page 1831

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Sergei Vladimirov:
Perhaps, after requesting the missing history, MT loads it. Consequently, the indicator is recalculated.

Thank you Sergei. That's probably true. But this behaviour is not quite clear to me.

The window shows 5000 bars. History has been loaded to approximately 100000 bars. Instead of accessing the local history, it is sent to the server. Is there any way around it, so this effect disappears?

 
If the history is loaded deeper than requested, then of course there is no recourse to the server. I meant that the chart itself shows an extra bar at the beginning of the history, but that's just a guess. Unprint the rates_total value - does it increase after copying? If so, then everything falls into place.
 
Sergei Vladimirov:
Unprint the rates_total value - does it increase after copying? If so, everything falls into place.
The rates_total value is 5000 and does not change over time.
 
Then I don't know why the indicator is recalculated. There seems to be no reason to do so.
 
Andrey Voytenko:
The rates_total value is 5000 and does not change over time.
Yes only the history refresh kunter says that the history is fully updated. Hence the recalculation
[Deleted]  
Slawa:
What can you tell me about the storage facility?
 

What happened to extern?

Doesn't show up in EA input parameters. It worked the other day.

 
Alexander Fedosov:

What happened to extern?

Doesn't show up in EA input parameters. It worked the other day.

If for mt5, it didn't work initially either.

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

if for mt5 - it didn't work initially either.


Are you saying that by writing:

extern int test=0;
input int test1=0;

It always did:


 
Alexander Fedosov:


Are you saying that by writing:

It always has been:



in mt5?

yeah kinda yeah,

I haven't used extern in mt5 for a long time

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