Errors, bugs, questions - page 1831
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Perhaps, after requesting the missing history, MT loads it. Consequently, the indicator is recalculated.
Thank you Sergei. That's probably true. But this behaviour is not quite clear to me.
The window shows 5000 bars. History has been loaded to approximately 100000 bars. Instead of accessing the local history, it is sent to the server. Is there any way around it, so this effect disappears?
Unprint the rates_total value - does it increase after copying? If so, everything falls into place.
The rates_total value is 5000 and does not change over time.
What happened to extern?
Doesn't show up in EA input parameters. It worked the other day.
What happened to extern?
Doesn't show up in EA input parameters. It worked the other day.
If for mt5, it didn't work initially either.
if for mt5 - it didn't work initially either.
Are you saying that by writing:
It always did:
Are you saying that by writing:
It always has been:
in mt5?
yeah kinda yeah,
I haven't used extern in mt5 for a long time