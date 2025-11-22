Errors, bugs, questions - page 1842

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When typing a post, I press the SRC button to insert the source. Sometimes I forget to click on the appropriate "Paste" button and make a selection as in the post above. After that the source file disappears.


Pleasemake all style change buttons in SRC mode inactive.

 

fxsaber:
Metaeditor не дает подсказки после точки

MqlTick Tick;

Tick.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Displaying the panel on the MT4 screen

Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.04.04 17:19

Turns out there was an error with intellisense.

When 100 bugs are set, it is disabled and starts working normally after restarting the editor.

This has already been fixed, will be available in the coming beta.

Hopefully they didn't forget to fix such a case as well.

You have a local Tick, don't you ?

 
Artyom Trishkin:

You have a local Tick, don't you ?

Yes.
 
fxsaber:
Yes.
If you write it down globally, will intelligences work?
 
Artyom Trishkin:
If you write it down globally, will intelligences work?
Yes.
 
fxsaber:
Yes.
Well, then let's hope it's fixed - just wait for the beta.
 
Metaquotes-Demo. In Market Overview, the Time column is without milliseconds.
 
The profile says that there is one Signal. But there is nothing when you click on it.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

How to correctly determine the data of a particular position on history?

fxsaber, 2017.02.06 19:32

One line is one position over months of active trading. I.e. for netting position info is almost nothing.

What does this mode do useful?


 

Сигналы с большим количеством открытых позиций/отложенных ордеров и чрезмерной торговой историей автоматически перемещаются в архив.

  • Firstly, they create difficulties for subscribers when copying (inability to comply with money management).
  • Secondly, it is an unreasonable burden on the Signals service - a large volume of information transmitted to the user.
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