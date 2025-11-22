Errors, bugs, questions - page 1841

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Looking for a tick indicator of a certain appearance. To do this, type "tick indicator" into a search and select Market/Codebase. Many hundreds of links are offered.

I click on each link and look at the first screenshot of indicator in its description. I understand that it is not right, I open the next link and so on.


Do you think it would be possible to see all indicator screenshots (one indicator - one screen) on one page? Then I would find the required indicator very quickly or make sure it does not exist yet.


Similarly, I would like the wall of new MQL5-resource (where is it?) allows to select a mode for displaying only screenshots of new products. Is there such a possibility to save time and manage it more efficiently?

 
It does not compile
template <typename T>
struct STRUCT
{
  T Data;
};

#define  MACROS(A) STRUCT##A  Struct;

void OnStart( void )
{  
//  STRUCT<int> Struct;
  MACROS(<int>)
}
 
It doesn't compile
template <typename T>
T Func()
{
  return(0);
}

string Func()
{
  return("");
}

Template specialisation should work here, but it doesn't.

 

The debugging does not work:


 
Nexxtor:

The debugging does not work:


How many compile errors are there?
 
Nexxtor:

The debugging does not work:



This happens when a file is created incorrectly: For example, there was a plain text file 13.txt. Then the contents of the EA were pasted into it and renamed to mq5. How to fix it: Create a new file in MetaEditor and paste the contents into it.
 
Vladimir Karputov:

This happens when a file is not created correctly: for example, there was a plain text file 13.txt. Then the Expert Advisor's contents were pasted into it and renamed it mq5. How to fix it: Create a new file in MetaEditor and paste its contents into it.


I figured it out, when I open the EA from the standard directory: C:\Program Files\Alfa-Forex MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Experts does not work.

When opened from temporary: C:\Users\Alexander\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\0DBF5ABC9E39467AFBC39531DE254559\MQL5\Experts\ everything works.

How do I fix it?

 

I've noticed for a long time that I often get "The service is unavailable." when trying to look something up in MQL5.

The last few days - especially often: it's hard even to write an answer. Almost every minute has that result.

 
fxsaber:

I've noticed for a long time that I often get "The service is unavailable." when trying to look something up in MQL5.

The last few days - especially often: it's hard even to write an answer. Almost every minute has that result.

It's frequent site updates.
 
Metaeditor does not give a prompt after a point
MqlTick Tick;

Tick.
1...183418351836183718381839184018411842184318441845184618471848...3193
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