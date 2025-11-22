Errors, bugs, questions - page 1834
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It may have already been done, but let me ask:
whyPOSITION_COMMISSION is not highlighted and not in the help?
This constant is no longer relevant, but unfortunately we can't reject it. That's why it's left unlit in the compiler
I don't see a contradiction.
Contradiction with what?
I showed a negative balance in the tester. Also, equity was going below zero. I have to assume it's a bug.
I don't understand anything, MT5 version 1545. In previous versions there were functions in Math.mqh listing:
and now they are not in this listing, I looked in other Math directory listings, but I didn't find these functions there either.
Were they removed at all or were they accidentally erased?
Checked up to version 1554 of MT5, same story, these functions are no longer there
Why do you need them there when you have the whole set of mathematical functions.
Before you answer, compare it with the ones I posted in the listing. By the way, these functions are listed in the standard library help, so it's more likely that someone has accidentally erased them.
Before you answer, compare it with the ones I posted in the listing. By the way, these functions are listed in the standard library help, so it's more likely that someone has accidentally erased them.
The answer from servicedesk, data functions from the standard library have been removed purposefully, the issue is resolved. Help should also be brought in line, because time is sometimes wasted searching for something that is no longer in the functionality.
How can this be? I open a demo account on one server of the company btc-e.com, but it opens on a completely different server of another company!