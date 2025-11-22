Errors, bugs, questions - page 1833
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2017.03.14 11:33:47.930 Trades '10127': accepted modify order #61938 buy limit 1.00 EURUSD at 1.06314 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 -> 1.06314, sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 2017.03.14 11:33:47.930 Trades '10127': modify order #61938 buy limit 1.00 EURUSD at 1.06314 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 -> 1.06314, sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 placed for execution 2017.03.14 11:33:47.950 Trades '10127': modify #61938 buy limit 1.00 EURUSD -> price: 1.06314, sl: 0.00000, tp: 0.00000) done in 154.566 ms (NewComment)
It is not at all clear from the highlighted line what to modify in the postponement. However, the modification is successful.
It's not an error, because it was actually modifying the expiration time. But you won't see anything about it in the log. Please add more information there.
Hadn't noticed 1554 request states before
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code
Библиотека исходных кодов на языках MQL4 и MQL5
For MQL4 a different address - https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/mt4
Somebody please look at the script and the EA in the application, in the EA an error 4030 (rarely 4211) occurs when saving a pattern, under the following condition: I open a pair chart, then I open a second chart of any pair, I return to the first pair and run the EA on it, the EA does its job, then I delete the EA from this pair, open a new chart of any pair and return to the first pair and run the EA there - an error occurs:
same code in the script, but there is never an error, what is it?I have written to the Support Team as this is a bug of some kind
Response from SD
In the new builds of the terminal, the comment field will not be transmitted to the server, for those operations in which it is not involved, to prevent such issues.
Perhaps I misunderstand the meaning of "Auto Scroll", but by clicking this button in the betting feed, I expect trades to stop shifting (as in the journal) rather than a simple side-scrolling freeze on a particular position followed by shifting trades.
Build 1545 X64
Guys, you overdid it somewhere...
I was writing a video description of the script and came across a bughttps://youtu.be/H2OxJVeBC3s?t=2m40s
The code where the error occurs
Guys, you overdid it somewhere...
I was writing a video description of the script and came across a bughttps://youtu.be/H2OxJVeBC3s?t=2m40s
The code where the error occurs
Where did we overdo it and what is the error?
The header has less than 100 characters, I couldn't send the application to the desk service, but it doesn't save the subject of the application
The title is less than 100 characters, I couldn't send the request to the service desk, but it doesn't save the subject of the request
It happens when: too long title was initially entered - after that the "Length of request" error is no longer reset. In such cases re-creation of the request helped (preliminary it is necessary to save all HTML code).