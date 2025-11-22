Errors, bugs, questions - page 1833

New comment
  
2017.03.14 11:33:47.930 Trades  '10127': accepted modify order #61938 buy limit 1.00 EURUSD at 1.06314 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 -> 1.06314, sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
2017.03.14 11:33:47.930 Trades  '10127': modify order #61938 buy limit 1.00 EURUSD at 1.06314 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 -> 1.06314, sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 placed for execution
2017.03.14 11:33:47.950 Trades  '10127': modify #61938 buy limit 1.00 EURUSD -> price: 1.06314, sl: 0.00000, tp: 0.00000) done in 154.566 ms (NewComment)

It is not at all clear from the highlighted line what to modify in the postponement. However, the modification is successful.

It's not an error, because it was actually modifying the expiration time. But you won't see anything about it in the log. Please add more information there.

 
fxsaber:

Hadn't noticed 1554 request states before

I've seen this happen a couple of times. I think it's because the connection to the server sucks.
 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code

Библиотека исходных кодов на языках MQL4 и MQL5

For MQL4 a different address - https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/mt4

[Deleted]  

Somebody please look at the script and the EA in the application, in the EA an error 4030 (rarely 4211) occurs when saving a pattern, under the following condition: I open a pair chart, then I open a second chart of any pair, I return to the first pair and run the EA on it, the EA does its job, then I delete the EA from this pair, open a new chart of any pair and return to the first pair and run the EA there - an error occurs:

same code in the script, but there is never an error, what is it?

I have written to the Support Team as this is a bug of some kind
Files:
testChartNext.mq4  2 kb
testChartNext.mq4  3 kb
 
fxsaber:
It sets a deferral and modifies it by specifying a new Request.comment field.

Response from SD

In the new builds of the terminal, the comment field will not be transmitted to the server, for those operations in which it is not involved, to prevent such issues.

[Deleted]  

Perhaps I misunderstand the meaning of "Auto Scroll", but by clicking this button in the betting feed, I expect trades to stop shifting (as in the journal) rather than a simple side-scrolling freeze on a particular position followed by shifting trades.

Build 1545 X64

 

Guys, you overdid it somewhere...



I was writing a video description of the script and came across a bughttps://youtu.be/H2OxJVeBC3s?t=2m40s

The code where the error occurs

enum cl
  {
   Off = 0, // Off
   Bol = 1, // Profit > Value
   Men = 2, // Profit < Value
   Nul = 0  // Profit = Value
  };
//|==================================================================|//
//|                                                                  |//
//|==================================================================|//
input sy     symbol      = All_;// Symbols
input ot     CloseType   = All; // Close Type 
input cl     Profit      = Off; // Close Profit or loss 
input double  Value       = 0;   // Value
input int    MagicNumber =-1;   // Magic Number
input int    Slippage    = 30;  // Slippage
 
Vladimir Pastushak:

Guys, you overdid it somewhere...



I was writing a video description of the script and came across a bughttps://youtu.be/H2OxJVeBC3s?t=2m40s

The code where the error occurs

Where did we overdo it and what is the error?
 
Slawa:
Where did we overdo it and what is the error?

The header has less than 100 characters, I couldn't send the application to the desk service, but it doesn't save the subject of the application
 
Vladimir Pastushak:

The title is less than 100 characters, I couldn't send the request to the service desk, but it doesn't save the subject of the request

It happens when: too long title was initially entered - after that the "Length of request" error is no longer reset. In such cases re-creation of the request helped (preliminary it is necessary to save all HTML code).
1...182618271828182918301831183218331834183518361837183818391840...3193
New comment