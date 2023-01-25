I just want to know how to recognize the rectangle object.
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Rectangles are not on any bar. It starts on one bar and ends on another.
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Compare the two time coordinates with the time of the “current bar.”
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Perhaps you should read the manual. MQL4 Reference → ObjectGetInteger → ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER → OBJPROP_TIME
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
-
Rectangles are not on any bar. It starts on one bar and ends on another.
-
Compare the two time coordinates with the time of the “current bar.”
-
Perhaps you should read the manual. MQL4 Reference → ObjectGetInteger → ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER → OBJPROP_TIME
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
Hi, William
Thank you for your great tips.
I will try to read rectangle time and check current candle time to make an entry!
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I just want to know how to recognize the rectangle object is on the current bar.
Is it possible to know the rectangle is overlapping on the current or previous bar?
This is to use buy and sell entry signal.