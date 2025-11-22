Errors, bugs, questions - page 1836

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Vladimir Gribachev:

the editor has stopped paying attention to compilation errors


this even passes

build


Good afternoon!

Please attach the code to check.

Thank you.

 
Evgeny Chernyshev:

Good afternoon!

Please attach the code for verification.

Thank you.


sent in person
 
Vladimir Gribachev:

sent in a message to

The compiler is fighting.


 
Evgeny Chernyshev:

The compiler swears


Let me give you access to TeamWeaver and I'll take a look.

It does.

It's a hell of a thing.

I didn't see the log.

I apologise for the time taken.

 
Vladimir Gribachev:

Let me give you access on TeamWeaver and have a look at my
Fix the error shown and the compiler will find the next one, then the next one. All in order.
 
Alexey Viktorov:
Eliminate the error shown and the compiler will find the next one, then the next one. One at a time.


I was stupid. It's okay.

 

Please specify the file paths so that there is no ambiguity as above.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

MetaTrader 4 build 670 platform update: virtual hosting, web-requests and work with signals from MQL-programs

Vict, 2014.07.12 10:05

When this stuff:

bool cursor_pos();

bool cursor_pos()
{
    return false;
}

Is in the main file, it's fine. When in include, it's already warring: no #import declaration 111.mqh 11 6. It's fighting because of forward declaration.

I think the compiler is just picking on me.


Topical!
 

Could you please tell me if different order and transaction types are normal when opening a position or it is a bug?


I thought I opened a Sell position and the order was ORDER_TYPE_SELL, but in OnTradeTransaction the order suddenly becomes ORDER_TYPE_BUY even though the trade is DEAL_TYPE_SELL and the position is Sell.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

Could you please tell me if different order and transaction types are normal when opening a position or it is a bug?


I believe I opened a Sell position and the order was ORDER_TYPE_SELL, but in OnTradeTransaction the order suddenly became ORDER_TYPE_BUY even though the trade was DEAL_TYPE_SELL and the position was Sell.

This is zero.
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