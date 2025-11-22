Errors, bugs, questions - page 1836
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the editor has stopped paying attention to compilation errors
this even passes
build
Good afternoon!
Please attach the code to check.
Thank you.
Good afternoon!
Please attach the code for verification.
Thank you.
sent in person
sent in a message to
The compiler is fighting.
The compiler swears
Let me give you access to TeamWeaver and I'll take a look.
It does.
It's a hell of a thing.
I didn't see the log.
I apologise for the time taken.
Let me give you access on TeamWeaver and have a look at my
Eliminate the error shown and the compiler will find the next one, then the next one. One at a time.
I was stupid. It's okay.
Please specify the file paths so that there is no ambiguity as above.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
MetaTrader 4 build 670 platform update: virtual hosting, web-requests and work with signals from MQL-programs
Vict, 2014.07.12 10:05
When this stuff:
Is in the main file, it's fine. When in include, it's already warring: no #import declaration 111.mqh 11 6. It's fighting because of forward declaration.
I think the compiler is just picking on me.
Could you please tell me if different order and transaction types are normal when opening a position or it is a bug?
I thought I opened a Sell position and the order was ORDER_TYPE_SELL, but in OnTradeTransaction the order suddenly becomes ORDER_TYPE_BUY even though the trade is DEAL_TYPE_SELL and the position is Sell.
Could you please tell me if different order and transaction types are normal when opening a position or it is a bug?
I believe I opened a Sell position and the order was ORDER_TYPE_SELL, but in OnTradeTransaction the order suddenly became ORDER_TYPE_BUY even though the trade was DEAL_TYPE_SELL and the position was Sell.