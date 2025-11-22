Errors, bugs, questions - page 914
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Another article where some of the images have been deleted.
I think you have them on your server, why is that and is it possible to restore them ?
Why is the#property link"http://www.mysite.com" specified in the EA?
When I run the EA in the window, when I click on the link, it goes to"http://www.mysite.com/?source=terminal5" ?
stringo:
Мы сейчас вплотную занимаемся расширением функциональности тестера в плане работы с графическими объектами (и дополнительными чартами). Подождите, пожалуйста, всё будет.
Thank you for your reply. I will wait. Please merge imaging chart and bactest chart into one, without second window. All in one shell. It's much more convenient to work with one window and graph. I'm jumping back and forth.
Thank you for your reply. I will wait. Please merge imaging chart and bactest chart into one, without second window. All in one shell. It's much more convenient to work with one window and graph. I'm bouncing back and forth.
Unfortunately, this merging is not possible. We deliberately, purely physically separated the tester from the terminal. Keep in mind that a very large number of traders do not use the tester at all, and its "unnecessary" functionality is an unjustified waste of computing resources. In addition, a separate tester has allowed us to organise distributed calculations at the LAN, WAN and our own cloud.
It is better that we bring the visualiser to this condition, so that you do not "jump back and forth"
Are you going to make the visualizer a multi-document application?
No.
The point is that the objects in the tester will work. But without the ability to edit on the graphic.
Don't forget that the purpose of the visualizer is to work as a tester's deal player, not to be a substitute for the terminal. You need to analyze the test results in the terminal, where all performed deals are easily displayed.
No.
The point is that the objects in the tester will work. But without the ability to edit on the graphics.
Do not forget that the purpose of the visualizer is to work as a player for the tester, and not to be a substitute for the terminal. You should analyze the test results in the terminal, where all performed deals are easily displayed.
In essence it turns out as it was - a projection of what is happening in memory. without a reverse action.
Then also clarify this - will ChartGetXXX chart property retrieval functions work in the tester?
now everything returns invalid data.
In essence, it's the same as it was - a projection of what's happening in memory.
Then also clarify this - will ChartGetXXX chart property retrieval functions work in the tester?
Right now everything returns invalid data.
Yes, they will.
then everything is fine. from valid chart data to projection feedback, it's only a matter of time.
On the MetaQuotes server for silver, the tick value is incorrect
SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE = 0.01000SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE = 0.01000
As an example on the server BC1 MT5
SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE = 0.05000
SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE = 0.00001
or DC2 on MT4
MODE_TICKSIZE = 0.01000000
MODE_TICKVALUE = 50.00000000
The MetaQuotes server is a benchmark server for story quality, but why is the setting of some characters lame? When displaying products in the marketplace, you should put the test results of the Expert Advisor on MetaQuotes demo server.
This problem has not been solved for a month after it was announced at https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/381979#comment_381979
After auto-install build 742, when trying to run optimisation with a large number of input parameters, the terminal closes. No system messages are logged. If we reduce the number of input parameters, optimization is launched without any problems, but it is useless in such a reduced form for an Expert Advisor.
In the previous build of the terminal, optimization started normally with the same large number of input parameters, i.e. the same optimization settings that are stored in the files.
OS Windows XP SP3.