Errors, bugs, questions - page 913
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Please tell me how to implement access to a buffer of one indicator running on the drafik of another indicator
Specifically, you must have access to the MA buffer on the Standart Deviation indicator
In the StdDev indicator, the buffer with index 1 contains MA data.
All you have to do is to create an indicator handle and copy data from this buffer.
In the StdDev indicator, the buffer with index 1 contains MA data.
All you have to do is to create an indicator handle and copy the data from this buffer.
Is it possible?
In the StdDev indicator, the buffer with index 1 contains MA data.
All you have to do is to create an indicator handle and copy the data of this buffer.
not exactly that, i need the StdDev average, not the current price average
that's what I mean, I can't access this MA, or rather I don't understand how
not exactly that, I want StdDev averages, not current price averages
Question about Sleep() function in EA. There is an OnTick event, in this event the function Sleep() is called. Question: Does Sleep() interrupt the code contained in the OnTick event when a new tick comes?
Question to the developers: why was it necessary to create a separate window for visual testing? In MT4 it was simpler and better. The problem is that I added ObjectCreate to my EA to mark the key bars. But these objects are drawn only in the visual test window. Unfortunately, it is impossible to jump to any deal from the table of deals in that window. This can only be done in the "main" window of MT5. However, objects are not drawn in this window. The visual testing chart also does not have the same charting tools as the main chart in MT5 (possibility to change cursor on crosshair, possibility to draw lines, etc.) Why was it necessary to duplicate the bactest chart and create two disabled charts in different windows?
If I am not mistaken, then yes, the EA does not react to anything until the sleep period is over, this is a kind of onTimer
Not exactly.
It does not interrupt, but delays the work of the EA.
In this case, the EA reacts to the unload command - the EA may be unloaded from the chart while it is waiting for Sleep to finish.
It cannot be activated by itself.
You either have to change the config file or manually enable it from the context menu.
Another article where some of the images have been deleted.
I think you have them on your server, why is that and is it possible to restore them ?