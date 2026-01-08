chart in chart with object chart auto shift not exist ?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
it open a indicator with 3 chart H1, M5 and M1 , but the chart not auto scroll in left therefore if i scroll by hand , stay right one second and return back is possible to fix it ? thanks anyone have idea how to do that ? thanks