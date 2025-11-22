Errors, bugs, questions - page 912
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I have the same thing.
Maybe it's me personally because of the slow wireless internet?
Testing the Expert Advisor. On the chart you can see two points with a balance of more than 20,000, and in the list of "optimization results" there is only one such line!!! The pictures below.
Does it mean that more losses are possible in the table?
The second result is most likely taken from the cache of already calculated variants. Genetic optimization assumes that the resulting crossing variants can give the same set of parameters. In such a case there is no real calculation again, as once such a set of parameters has already been calculated. The result appears on the graph, but does not appear in the table.
Q. My application to become a Seller was approved 3 hours ago. I got to the "2.1 General Information" section in my How to Publish Your Product in the Marketplace article, and got stuck, because I cannot find the "Create New Product" button in my Seller profile. Can you tell me where it is?
Go to the Market section and there will be a link to Add Product.
Go to the Market section and there will be an Add product link.
tol64, thanks for the tip.
To the moderator/administrator. I think it would be good to add in the article 2.1 mentioned by me earlier, that you should click on "Market". Like this: "After going to the "Market" section, click on "Create new product" and in the draft..." etc.
tol64, thanks for the tip.
To the moderator/administrator. I think it was a good idea to add in the article I mentioned earlier in pkt 2.1 that you have to click on "Market". Like this: "After going to the "Market" section, click on "Create new product" and in the draft..." etc.
I don't understand why the ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0) function returns zero when testing the indicator, whereas visible bars are at least 30
(verified by ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS,0)
On normal charts - everything is fine, one differs from the other by 1, but when testing, there is this nonsense...
How do I get rid of it?
ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS,0) returns 30 and ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0) returns zero.
Testing in visual mode.
Question to the developers: why was it necessary to create a separate window for visual testing? In MT4 it was simpler and better. The problem is that I added ObjectCreate to my EA to mark the key bars. But these objects are drawn only in the visual test window. Unfortunately, it is impossible to jump to any deal from the table of deals in that window. This can only be done in the "main" window of MT5. However, objects are not drawn in this window. The visual testing chart also does not have the same charting tools as the main chart in MT5 (possibility to change cursor on crosshair, possibility to draw lines, etc.) Why was it necessary to duplicate the bactest chart and create two disabled charts in different windows?
Specifically, I need access to the MA buffer on the Standart Deviation indicator