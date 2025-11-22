Errors, bugs, questions - page 910

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lordlev:
I applied for a vendor on 29 December. When will the moderators who check the applications start working? There's been silence in "Discussion" since the 29th too.
с 7.
 
Will it be possible to post videos as well as screenshots on this resource? For example, when posting a product on the market, the description could include a link to a video not on youtube but from this resource.
 
Today, the optimisation in the cloud turned itself on. I had never used it before. Thanks for the fast optimization of course, but I don't need this feature (unintentionally turned on). )))
 
It does not switch it on by itself.

You either have to change the configuration file or switch it on manually from the context menu.
 
It is better to use YouTube videos. The geographic CDN feature is important for video, and Google's works great.
 
Renat:
It cannot be activated by itself.

You either have to change the configuration file or manually activate it from the context menu.
Well, I was sure of that too, as I can't hit it by accident. It is not important, in general. It is possible not to consider an isolated case. ))
 
Is it possible to make a search engine like the one on this forum on https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help?
 
paladin800:
Is it possible to make a search engine on https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help as on this forum?

The entire metatrader5.com site is automatically searchable in the regular mql5.com search:


 
Please tell me how to implement access to the buffer of one indicator, running on the drafimetric of another indicator
Specifically, I need access to the MA buffer on the Standart Deviation indicator
 

Such a problem. I'm using Polish Windows XP and I've installed English terminal language in MT5. I am making screenshots of indicator input parameters (I am preparing screenshots for my products for the market) and instead of English "Cancel" the corresponding Polish analogue "Anuluj" is displayed in the window (see fig.). Can you tell me what to do to have "Cancel".


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