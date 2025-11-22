Errors, bugs, questions - page 910
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I applied for a vendor on 29 December. When will the moderators who check the applications start working? There's been silence in "Discussion" since the 29th too.
You either have to change the configuration file or switch it on manually from the context menu.
It cannot be activated by itself.
You either have to change the configuration file or manually activate it from the context menu.
Is it possible to make a search engine on https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help as on this forum?
The entire metatrader5.com site is automatically searchable in the regular mql5.com search:
Specifically, I need access to the MA buffer on the Standart Deviation indicator
Such a problem. I'm using Polish Windows XP and I've installed English terminal language in MT5. I am making screenshots of indicator input parameters (I am preparing screenshots for my products for the market) and instead of English "Cancel" the corresponding Polish analogue "Anuluj" is displayed in the window (see fig.). Can you tell me what to do to have "Cancel".