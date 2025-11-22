Errors, bugs, questions - page 909

New comment
 
stringo:
Have you written to servicedesk? Could get lost in the many pages of discussion here

Got it, posted #619056.

Thank you.

 
Good day, dear developers.
The name of the indicator added to the chart using ChartIndicatorAdd() is not in the list of indicators.

Is it supposed to be like this?

ChartIndicatorAdd

Документация по MQL5: Операции с графиками / ChartIndicatorAdd
Документация по MQL5: Операции с графиками / ChartIndicatorAdd
  • www.mql5.com
Операции с графиками / ChartIndicatorAdd - Документация по MQL5
 
Dear admins, Here is a question. I am trying to switch from MT4 to MT5. But my indicator in MT4 draws a curve and puts numbers above it. The indent from window borders to upper and lower points of the chart is 13 pixels. But MT5 only indents 6 pixels from above and 52 pixels from below. Why not make the same indent, 15-20 pixels each... By the way, there is the same problem with indices in a separate window, only the top indent is bigger than the bottom.
 
dupter:
Good day, dear developers.
The name of the indicator added to the chart using ChartIndicatorAdd() is not in the list of indicators.

Is it supposed to be like this?

I need more details. Perhaps source code.

Please send request to servicedesk.

 

1. From which date does the MetaQuotes-Demo server operate?

2. Has it always worked in GMT+1 with Daylight Saving Time?

3. Which GMT corresponds to the deeper history of quotations before MetaQuotes-Demo server appeared?

 

Our MetaTrader 5 Demo Server is running in GMT+1 timezone and accounting for Daylight Saving Time.

The underlying history is also GMT+1.

 
Renat:

Our MetaTrader 5 Demo Server is running in GMT+1 timezone and accounting for Daylight Saving Time.

The underlying history is also GMT+1.

Will there be any changes in the server operation due to the cancellation of daylight saving time in Russia?
 
lordlev:
Will there be any changes to the server to take account of the abolition of handshifts in Russia?
No.
 
kon12:
Dear admins, Here is a question. I am trying to switch from MT4 to MT5. But my indicator in MT4 draws a curve and puts numbers above it. The indent from window borders to upper and lower points of the chart is 13 pixels. Why not make the same indent, 15-20 pixels each... By the way, there is the same problem with indentation in a separate window on indices, only the indentation is bigger on top than on bottom.
Is there no answer to my question?
 
I applied for a vendor on 29 December. When will the moderators who check the applications start working? There has also been silence in the "Discussion" since the 29th.
1...902903904905906907908909910911912913914915916...3193
New comment