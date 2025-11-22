Errors, bugs, questions - page 909
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Have you written to servicedesk? Could get lost in the many pages of discussion here
Got it, posted #619056.
Thank you.
Is it supposed to be like this?
Is it supposed to be like this?
I need more details. Perhaps source code.
Please send request to servicedesk.
1. From which date does the MetaQuotes-Demo server operate?
2. Has it always worked in GMT+1 with Daylight Saving Time?
3. Which GMT corresponds to the deeper history of quotations before MetaQuotes-Demo server appeared?
Our MetaTrader 5 Demo Server is running in GMT+1 timezone and accounting for Daylight Saving Time.
The underlying history is also GMT+1.
Our MetaTrader 5 Demo Server is running in GMT+1 timezone and accounting for Daylight Saving Time.
The underlying history is also GMT+1.
Will there be any changes to the server to take account of the abolition of handshifts in Russia?
Dear admins, Here is a question. I am trying to switch from MT4 to MT5. But my indicator in MT4 draws a curve and puts numbers above it. The indent from window borders to upper and lower points of the chart is 13 pixels. Why not make the same indent, 15-20 pixels each... By the way, there is the same problem with indentation in a separate window on indices, only the indentation is bigger on top than on bottom.