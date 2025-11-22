Errors, bugs, questions - page 1466
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it's better to put it that way )
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it's better to put it that way )
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wanted to find on the indicator stochastic last two inputs through the lines of levels up and down, three inputs are displayed normally and save their values and the fourth does not work correctly resets to zero when leaving the lower zone tell me what the error
I wanted to find on the indicator stochastic last two inputs through the level lines up and down, three inputs are displayed normally and save their values and the fourth does not work correctly resets to zero when leaving the bottom zone tell me what is wrong
I made a quick script to give you an example:
I cannot get the new chart window to open at least halfway. When I right click on any instrument in the Market Watch window and select the "Chart Window" command, the chart opens undersized:
How can I overcome this?
I can't get the new chart window to open at least halfway.
I'm sure the developers will fix it.
In the meantime, it is necessary to have another chart of any instrument in a collapsed state. That is, you open USDJPY, manually expand it, and then manually minimize it. After that, you can open any desired chart and it will be in the full window.
You probably already know this.
In the latest builds of MT4 when using the portable mode there is no possibility to start MetaEditor - I wrote to the service desk, but there was no comprehensible answer.
If you run the exe itself in the folder with MT4, MetaEditor is loaded with environment in the folder AppData for Windows, if you press "change expert" in the terminal, the same thing happens, and before it was loaded from the folder, where the terminal was launched in the portable mode.
Log of a single run of an empty Expert Advisor in the MT4 tester using opening prices:
112972 tick events (113071 bars, 225205 bar states) processed in 0:00:00.016 (total time 0:00:05.039)
You can see from the log that the EA itself passes the history in zero time. It takes five seconds to prepare historical data (a little over 100K bars). This has never happened before.
It works 100% of the time. MT4 build 950, Windows7 SP1 x64.
Can you advise which extreme build does not suffer from this ailment. DOWNGRADE is required.