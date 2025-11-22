Errors, bugs, questions - page 1469

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[Deleted]  

Vladimir Zubov:

MT4

Thank you. I have not been able to google this table on my own. It only **** shows its availability.
 
zaskok3:

I've been looking for a bug on my own, why the right chart bar is reset when an event is assigned to KEY_NUMLOCK5. It turned out to be an MT4 hotkey.

Where can I find complete list of terminal hotkeys? Not to stumble upon them when writing code.

In the trading terminal, in the top menu, there is a switch to the Help(Client Terminal User Manual):


In this Guide, in the Quick Navigation Tools section, there is a large list of hotkeys under the heading Hotkeys:




P./S. In the User Guide there is a Search tab (it is underlined on the top left in the screenshot above, after the tab called Contents). By typing there in the Search tab the word combination: hotkeys, you can find the way to their list.


P./S. Large list of other hotkeys (for MetaEditor) - you can see the same way as described here, in MetaEditor Help in the top menu of MetaEditor, not the trading terminal.

 
How can the author answer questions from members of the MKL5 English forum if the article is translated into English? Or do I have to re-register on the English forum? For example, I could not, or rather, cannot access the "reply" key to the translation of my article "Market Theory" https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1825.
Market Theory
Market Theory
  • 2016.01.06
  • Yousufkhodja Sultonov
  • www.mql5.com
A logically complete market theory that would cover all types and varieties of markets for goods and services, micro and macro markets like Forex, hasn't been available until now. This article covers the essence of a new market theory based on the profit analysis, reveals patterns of the current price change and the principle of the mechanism operation that allows the price to find its most optimal value by forming a chain of virtual prices that can develop the controlling influence on the actual price. Mechanisms of formation and change of market trends are also identified here.
[Deleted]  
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
How to reply to the author of an article on the MKL5 English forum if it is translated into English. For example, I could not, or rather there is no access to the "reply" key to the translation of my article "Market Theory" https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1825.

Go to discussion

try this

[Deleted]  
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
How do you respond to questions from the author of an article in the MKL5 English forum if it is translated into English? Or do I have to re-register on the English forum? For example, I could not, or rather there is no access to the "reply" key to the translation of my article "Market Theory" https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1825.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/63050
Обсуждение статьи "Теория рынка"
Обсуждение статьи "Теория рынка"
  • www.mql5.com
Стратегия на основе Индикатора Ишимоку — с ней связано понятие "облако Ишимоку", являющееся продуктом 30-летних практических изысканий автора. - - Категория: статьи и техническая библиотека по автоматическому трейдингу
 
Vladimir Zubov:

Go to discussion

try this

Thank you, it worked just like that and you can reply now, thank you!
 

Could you please tell me. WhyMathFloor,MathCell andMathRound, as described in the handbook, return an integer number, but the following code somehow produces a number with current and zero. "M5 00:3.0:21" Should be "M5 00:3:21".

I tried it withoutDoubleToString and with all the mapping functions. Result is the same.

datetime Tcr=TimeCurrent();

   MqlDateTime dt; 

   TimeToStruct(Tcr,dt);

   Comment(dt.hour,":",dt.min,":",dt.sec," \n M1:   00:00:",60-dt.sec," \n M5:   00:",DoubleToString(MathRound(dt.min-MathFloor(dt.min / 5)*5),0),":",60-dt.sec

 

Thanks to the moderator Vladimir Karputov!

The fault has disappeared. It was indeed the screen scale setting. It was

It was 125% and as soon as I enabled 100% (screenshot "qq6") the bars were aligned to the grid lines.

But the font size was reduced, so I have to adjust it separately.

without changing this scale. Well, it's a more understandable task. Hopefully,

I can do it myself.

realgentleman

Files:
qq5.jpg  65 kb
qq6.jpg  83 kb
[Deleted]  
Nikolay Efremov:

Could you please tell me. WhyMathFloor,MathCell andMathRound, as described in the handbook, return an integer number, but the following code somehow produces a number with a current and zero.

datetime Tcr=TimeCurrent();

   MqlDateTime dt; 

   TimeToStruct(Tcr,dt);

   Comment(dt.hour,":",dt.min,":",dt.sec," \n M1:   00:00:",60-dt.sec," \n M5:   00:",DoubleToString(MathRound(dt.min-MathFloor(dt.min / 5)*5),0),":",60-dt.sec

Time is an integer.
[Deleted]  
Very often at MQL5.com an asterisk is missing in the upper-right corner (restarting and resizing your browser (firefox and opera) has no effect), if there are several unread topics in your profile from Favorites.
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