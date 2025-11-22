Errors, bugs, questions - page 1469
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Vladimir Zubov:
MT4
I've been looking for a bug on my own, why the right chart bar is reset when an event is assigned to KEY_NUMLOCK5. It turned out to be an MT4 hotkey.
Where can I find complete list of terminal hotkeys? Not to stumble upon them when writing code.
In the trading terminal, in the top menu, there is a switch to the Help(Client Terminal User Manual):
In this Guide, in the Quick Navigation Tools section, there is a large list of hotkeys under the heading Hotkeys:
P./S. In the User Guide there is a Search tab (it is underlined on the top left in the screenshot above, after the tab called Contents). By typing there in the Search tab the word combination: hotkeys, you can find the way to their list.
P./S. Large list of other hotkeys (for MetaEditor) - you can see the same way as described here, in MetaEditor Help in the top menu of MetaEditor, not the trading terminal.
How to reply to the author of an article on the MKL5 English forum if it is translated into English. For example, I could not, or rather there is no access to the "reply" key to the translation of my article "Market Theory" https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1825.
Go to discussion
try this
How do you respond to questions from the author of an article in the MKL5 English forum if it is translated into English? Or do I have to re-register on the English forum? For example, I could not, or rather there is no access to the "reply" key to the translation of my article "Market Theory" https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1825.
Go to discussion
try this
Could you please tell me. WhyMathFloor,MathCell andMathRound, as described in the handbook, return an integer number, but the following code somehow produces a number with current and zero. "M5 00:3.0:21" Should be "M5 00:3:21".
I tried it withoutDoubleToString and with all the mapping functions. Result is the same.
datetime Tcr=TimeCurrent();
MqlDateTime dt;
TimeToStruct(Tcr,dt);
Comment(dt.hour,":",dt.min,":",dt.sec," \n M1: 00:00:",60-dt.sec," \n M5: 00:",DoubleToString(MathRound(dt.min-MathFloor(dt.min / 5)*5),0),":",60-dt.sec
Thanks to the moderator Vladimir Karputov!
The fault has disappeared. It was indeed the screen scale setting. It was
It was 125% and as soon as I enabled 100% (screenshot "qq6") the bars were aligned to the grid lines.
But the font size was reduced, so I have to adjust it separately.
without changing this scale. Well, it's a more understandable task. Hopefully,
I can do it myself.
realgentleman
Could you please tell me. WhyMathFloor,MathCell andMathRound, as described in the handbook, return an integer number, but the following code somehow produces a number with a current and zero.
datetime Tcr=TimeCurrent();
MqlDateTime dt;
TimeToStruct(Tcr,dt);
Comment(dt.hour,":",dt.min,":",dt.sec," \n M1: 00:00:",60-dt.sec," \n M5: 00:",DoubleToString(MathRound(dt.min-MathFloor(dt.min / 5)*5),0),":",60-dt.sec