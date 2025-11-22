Errors, bugs, questions - page 1463

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Gentlemen programmers! Previously, before reinstalling the OS, the tester, when optimising, showed online how many steps and time remain to complete the optimisation. Now, this option is absent. What can be the reason? The tester itself works fine.
 
-Aleks-:

In the tester I get an error that there is not enough memory to open an order - now the funds have gone into the background :)

2016.01.03 00:52:25.168 2014.03.05 13:45 Tester: not enough money for buy 100.00 GBPUSD at 1.6691 sl: 0.0000 tp: 1.6834 [2014.03.05 13:45]

And if you read it more carefully?
[Deleted]  
-Aleks-:

In the tester I get an error that there is not enough memory to open an order - now funds have gone to the back burner :)

2016.01.03 00:52:25.168 2014.03.05 13:45 Tester: not enough money to buy 100.00 GBPUSD at 1.6691 sl: 0.0000 tp: 1.6834 [2014.03.05 13:45]

Yes, funds have been sidelined... Memory is categorically lacking! )))))))
 
Karputov Vladimir:
How about a closer look?

Yeah... I guess you have to rest once in a while...

Alexey Kozitsyn:
Yes, means are in the background... Not enough memory! )))))))

Yeah, how can you get better? :)

I've been sitting here looking for a bug in the code. It's a glitch.

[Deleted]  
-Aleks-:

Yeah... I guess you have to rest once in a while...

Yeah, how can you get better? :)

I've been sitting here looking for a bug in the code - it's a glitch.

Yes, sometimes you don't see the obvious things. But then funny).
[Deleted]  

Looking at the default candles.

Up empty, down filled.

Where is the logic? Maybe it should be the other way round?

 

I wonder if it's a bug or if it's designed that way, the tab on the website TRADING is flashing,

I initially thought I was "typaeting" and gave up the valerian, but I picked up on it and recorded the moment...

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

I wonder if it's a bug or if it's designed that way, the tab on the website TRADING is flashing,

I initially thought I was "typaeting" and gave up the valerian, but I picked up on it and recorded the moment...

it's been flashing since the beginning, to attract attention
[Deleted]  
Vladimir Pastushak:

I wonder if it's a bug or if it's designed that way, the tab on the website TRADING is flashing,

I initially thought I was "typaeting" and gave up the valerian, but I picked up on it and recorded the moment...

Yeah, I had the same reaction at first. Then I realised it was meant to be.
  
 datetime TL_TimeLow2=ObjectGet("TL_Support",OBJPROP_TIME2);// устанавливаем вторую координату времени линии поддержки
   datetime TL_TimeLow1=ObjectGet("TL_Support",OBJPROP_TIME1); // устанавливаем первую координату времени линии поддержки
   datetime TL_Time1=ObjectGet("TL_Buy",OBJPROP_TIME1);      // устанавливаем первую координату времени линии Buy
   datetime TL_Time2=ObjectGet("TL_Buy",OBJPROP_TIME2);  // устанавливаем вторую координату времени линии Buy  

The compiler generates a warning: possible loss of data due to type conversion

What should I do to make it work properly?

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