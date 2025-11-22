Errors, bugs, questions - page 1463
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In the tester I get an error that there is not enough memory to open an order - now the funds have gone into the background :)
2016.01.03 00:52:25.168 2014.03.05 13:45 Tester: not enough money for buy 100.00 GBPUSD at 1.6691 sl: 0.0000 tp: 1.6834 [2014.03.05 13:45]
In the tester I get an error that there is not enough memory to open an order - now funds have gone to the back burner :)
2016.01.03 00:52:25.168 2014.03.05 13:45 Tester: not enough money to buy 100.00 GBPUSD at 1.6691 sl: 0.0000 tp: 1.6834 [2014.03.05 13:45]
How about a closer look?
Yeah... I guess you have to rest once in a while...
Yes, means are in the background... Not enough memory! )))))))
Yeah, how can you get better? :)
I've been sitting here looking for a bug in the code. It's a glitch.
Yeah... I guess you have to rest once in a while...
Yeah, how can you get better? :)
I've been sitting here looking for a bug in the code - it's a glitch.
Looking at the default candles.
Up empty, down filled.
Where is the logic? Maybe it should be the other way round?
I wonder if it's a bug or if it's designed that way, the tab on the website TRADING is flashing,
I initially thought I was "typaeting" and gave up the valerian, but I picked up on it and recorded the moment...
I wonder if it's a bug or if it's designed that way, the tab on the website TRADING is flashing,
I initially thought I was "typaeting" and gave up the valerian, but I picked up on it and recorded the moment...
I wonder if it's a bug or if it's designed that way, the tab on the website TRADING is flashing,
I initially thought I was "typaeting" and gave up the valerian, but I picked up on it and recorded the moment...
The compiler generates a warning: possible loss of data due to type conversion
What should I do to make it work properly?