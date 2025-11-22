Errors, bugs, questions - page 1467
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There are several accounts from different trading servers on the same terminal. Accordingly, there are several historical folders in /history.
Is it possible to double-click on an account and immediately switch to the history data of the corresponding trade server without connecting to it?
This is necessary to be able to quickly switch between different histories of the same symbol when off-line in the tester.
Now you either have to have several corresponding offline terminals with different history, or go online in one terminal, connect to another server and go offline again, losing the custom history.
Log of a single run of an empty Expert Advisor in the MT4 tester using opening prices:
You can see from the log that the EA itself passes the history in zero time. It takes five seconds to prepare historical data (a little over 100K bars). This has never happened before.
It works 100% of the time. MT4 build 950, Windows7 SP1 x64.
Can you advise which extreme build does not suffer from this ailment. DOWNGRADE is required.
How do I find out the session timetable in code?
How do I find out the session timetable in code?
See ifSymbolInfoSessionTrade can help
See if this helpsSymbolInfoSessionTrade
In the latest builds of MT4, when using the portable mode there is no possibility to start MetaEditor - I wrote to the service desk, but there was no intelligible answer.
If you run the application itself in the folder with MT4, MetaEditor is loaded with environment in the folder AppData for Windows, if you press "change expert" in the terminal, the same thing happens, and before it was loaded from the folder, where the terminal was loaded in the portable mode.
Citizens, I am the only one with such an anomaly or all?
Checked with me it seems to open from the metatrader folder, but the status bar and control panel at the top are constantly missing .
I don't have a portable, but a disabled UAC.
Checked with me it seems to open from the metatrader folder, but the status bar and control panel at the top are constantly missing .
I don't have a portable but disabled UAC.
Does UAC affect the storage location of the MQL4 folder?
very . when disconnected, everything is in its own folders as before rather than in the shared ones - it's easier for me.
And DRWEB handles disconnected Yuak - it is vigilant
very . when disconnected, everything is in its own folders as before rather than in the shared ones - it's easier for me.
And with Yuak disabled, DRWEB can handle it - it's vigilant