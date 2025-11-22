Errors, bugs, questions - page 1465

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Got stuck with Internal Error in the editor, when adding Print and PrintFormat lines to the code for debugging with class method calls, when recompiling again after removing the line (and without removing too) it crashes. I can't send the code to ServiceDex, unfortunately, because it's commercial. Sadly...

 
Ilya Malev:

Got stuck with Internal Error in the editor, when adding Print and PrintFormat line to code for debugging with class method calls, when recompiling again after removing line (and without removing too) it crashes.

What terminal? What build? What OS, bit rate?

Can you localize the problem and shorten the code to reproduce it?

Can't send the code to servicedex, unfortunately, because it's commercial. Sadly...
After all checks the code is removed, send it in.
 
Alexander:

What terminal? What build? What OS, what bit rate?

Can you localize the problem and shorten the code to reproduce it?

After all checks the code is removed, send it in.

Terminal MT5 1241, OS win 7 64 bit, I can hardly localise the problem, it goes on and off. I think there is some unique combination of compilation conditions, I don't think it can be localised easily. I can't send you everything harder because I've given you a written commitment which doesn't specify the servisdesk as an exception. I know it's not much information, just keep in mind that it happens...

 
Alexander:

What build of terminal do you have, what OS, bit rate ?

On which character and server is it playing ?

What are your monitor settings ?

Did you change thegraphics settings?

Terminal: version 4.0, build 950

OS: Windows 7, home extended, 32-bit,

Failure seems to persist for all currency pairs

(checked with AUDJPY,CHFJPY,GBPUSD,NZDUSD),

Server: Alpari-Demo,

Monitor settings: frequency=46, phase=88 (and the rest don't seem to have anything to do with it and I didn't change them),

I haven't changed the chart settings and they are the same as in qq4 screenshot. But if you change

any settings in the left half of the "General" tab, the error stays

Files:
qq4.jpg  196 kb
[Deleted]  
Artyom Trishkin:

Here I am now, and I've tried it:

It works ;)

Thank you.

And for Skype, what should I write instead ofmailto:

?

 
Vasyl Nosal:

Thank you.

And for Skype, what should I write instead ofmailto:

?

From mql5.account profile take a link to your Skype.
 

Can you please explain what the problem could be?

On the scripts to open orders set the hotkeys Alt + 1 (Sell) and Alt + 3 (Close) and Alt + 5 (Buy). Auto-trading is enabled.

1. Why does it not work with the right Alt? It works with Ctrl on both the right and the left!

2. Why did a window with a clarifying question start popping up? The other day there was a hotkey with Ctrl and when I tried to take a screenshot with yandex (the keyboard shortcut was the same), an order opened IMMEDIATELY, without clarification!


The scripts are attached, default settings.

win7/64 mt4/950

Files:
Sell_Open.mq4  13 kb
Buy_Open.mq4  13 kb
 
Aleksandr Novikov:

Can you please explain what the problem could be?


The problem disappeared after restarting the terminal.

What was the problem and why, I still don't understand!

 
Vladimir Pastushak:
There is no such thing...
What kind of virtual machine is it? Both VMWare and VirtualBox have a bridged networking option.
 
Vasyl Nosal:

Thank you.

And for Skype, what should I write instead ofmailto:

?

skype:login_contact?
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