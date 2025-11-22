Errors, bugs, questions - page 1459

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How can this be? The different price in the tester for open orders is shown in the log and order list.

The magazine

List

940 build.

 
Yury Kirillov:

How can this be? Different price in the tester for open orders is shown in the log and order list.

940 build.

Please update. If I'm not mistaken this problem has already been fixed in the 941 build. Build 950 is currently available.
[Deleted]  

I ask for the 24th time. Make a template for the editor's view.

That wretched default view is awful.

 

This is not the first time it hangs without action, or rather the last days I can't sync, it hangs like this and that, it doesn't help to update or extract.

I noticed that the folder with the name DevelopmentClass is not passed in the storages, but with the name DevelopmentClass everything is synchronized...

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

It's not the first time it's been like this without action, or rather the last few days I can't sync, it hangs like this and that, it doesn't help to refresh or eject.

I noticed that the folder with the name DevelopmentClass is not passed in the storages, but with the name DevelopmentClass everything is synchronized...

Fix the glitches in the repository.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
Fix the glitches in the repository.

Where do we start?

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

Where do we start?

Yeah, the link didn't come out right...

But the little bugger always shows up unexpectedly...... and sometimes just in time.

 
In Ubuntu 15.10 terminal mt4 requires proxy settings, Ubuntu on virtual box, direct connection, all the programs go online without problems, the terminal requests a proxy, what can I do so that the terminal would not ask the proxy?
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