Errors, bugs, questions - page 1459
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How can this be? The different price in the tester for open orders is shown in the log and order list.
940 build.
How can this be? Different price in the tester for open orders is shown in the log and order list.
940 build.
I ask for the 24th time. Make a template for the editor's view.
That wretched default view is awful.
This is not the first time it hangs without action, or rather the last days I can't sync, it hangs like this and that, it doesn't help to update or extract.
I noticed that the folder with the name DevelopmentClass is not passed in the storages, but with the name DevelopmentClass everything is synchronized...
It's not the first time it's been like this without action, or rather the last few days I can't sync, it hangs like this and that, it doesn't help to refresh or eject.
I noticed that the folder with the name DevelopmentClass is not passed in the storages, but with the name DevelopmentClass everything is synchronized...
Fix the glitches in the repository.
Where do we start?
How about this:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1464#comment_2088279
How about this:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1464#comment_2088279
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
Artyom Trishkin, 2015.12.26 21:28Fix the glitches in the repository.
Thanks !
Where do we start?
Yeah, the link didn't come out right...
But the little bugger always shows up unexpectedly...... and sometimes just in time.