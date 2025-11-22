Errors, bugs, questions - page 1472
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You do realise you're being silly with your innuendos now, don't you?
The code is mine. I took the logic and variable names from Igor. So I don't take your hint. The function name? Does it make sense, or are you no clue how to speak English?
Who can tell me what the hell it is that periodically appears and obscures the screen?
It must be some software you have installed, or it must have got onto your computer illegally and is now broadcasting someone else's news.
Try closing tray icons and programs one by one
That's a dude. No comment. Good luck. I don't care how you write or who you adopt from. I just saw the true face.
Uh-uh... Shall we compare the codes?
How else, oh epiphany and visionary, will you unequivocally find the last position and determine how it closed, at a loss, or not?
Come on, push yourselves, squeeze something out.
Only without Igor Kim's code. Just write your own.
It must be some software you have installed, or it must have got onto your computer illegally and is now broadcasting someone else's news.
Try to close the tray and program icons alternately
I tried to close icons in tray, it helps only if I minimize and unfold Metatrader, so I suspect that the methaquotes have tried, so I ask, maybe someone else has the same symptoms...
It works on MT5, it did not show up on 4
Uh-uh... Shall we compare the codes?
How else, oh epiphany and visionary, will you unequivocally find the last position and determine how it closed, at a loss, or not?
Come on, push yourselves, squeeze something out.
Uh-uh... Shall we compare the codes?
How else, oh epiphany and visionary, will you unequivocally find the last position and determine how it closed, at a loss, or not?
Come on, try to squeeze something out.
But without Igor Kim's code. Just write your own.
Do you have a high opinion of yourself?
So you think that by taking Kim's function and changing a couple of lines - you can assign the code to yourself?
So you think Kim's function is unique and cannot be written any other way? For example, if I read all of Kim's functions and adopt his style, I can write the same function, because logically it cannot be written differently, so I copied it from Kim?
And you are so good that it's just your function?
You are looking for a rubbish in others' eyes when you have a REAL one.
At least I'm not hiding the fact that I'm using Kim's style and functions, which were modified by me,
And if you compare my code and Kim's functions from the comparison will be 95% code of METAQUOTS, because the functions belong to MetaQuotes and everything else is divided between 2 participants. Style? beautiful, the variables are logically named, if it is time then t......
In any case I am not insulting forum members with such statements. And you are like ..... pouncing on me. Although I didn't hide anything. But YOU still, like jackals, began to drive me into 5 on one with no reason to do so.
I have seen who YOU really are and see no point in communicating with you further.
Do you have a high opinion of yourself?
So you think that by taking Kim's function and changing a couple of lines you can assign the code to yourself?
So you think Kim's function is unique and cannot be written differently? For example, if I read all of Kim's functions and adopt his style, I can write the same function, because logically it cannot be written differently, so I copied it from Kim?
And you are so good that it's just your function?
You are looking for a rubbish in others' eyes when you have a REAL one.
At least I'm not hiding the fact that I'm using Kim's style and functions, which were modified by me,
And if you compare my code and Kim's functions from the comparison will be 95% code of METAQUOTS, because the functions belong to MetaQuotes and everything else is divided between 2 participants. Style? beautiful, the variables are logically named, if it is time then t......
In any case I am not insulting forum members with such statements. And you are like ..... pouncing on me. Although I didn't hide anything. But YOU still, like jackals, began to drive me into 5 on one with no reason to do so.
I have seen who YOU really are and see no point in continuing to communicate with you.
Good luck, you resentful blind boy who can't write his own code but dashing to appropriate someone else's authorship. And no need to blame your misdeeds on others - it was you who misappropriated Igor's work. There is plenty of evidence to support that. Good luck to you. Don't be offended, I hope one day you will learn to write your own stuff and stop misappropriating others'. It takes effort and dedication ;).
ZS. You were not attacked on one unfortunate, but the community simply pointed out to you that in that case, you were wrong - the fact of misappropriation of Igor's functions and imputing authorship to yourself was evident.
And, yes, I did not insult you either - why should I? Although I am disgusted by your approach to other people's works. And still try to explain, what did you see in me and in that code, which I showed?
Dude, I wouldn't take this any further if I were you.
Good luck, offended, blind boy, unable to write his own code but dashingly misappropriating someone else's authorship. And no need to blame your misdeeds on others - it was you who misappropriated Igor's work. There is plenty of evidence to support that. Good luck to you. Don't be offended, I hope one day you will learn to write your own stuff and stop misappropriating others'. It takes effort and dedication ;).
ZS. You are not attacked on one unfortunate, but the community simply pointed out to you that in that case, you were wrong - the fact of misappropriation of Igor's functions and imputing the authorship of his beloved was evident.
And, yes, I didn't insult you either - why should I? Although I am disgusted by your approach to other people's work. And try to explain what did you see in me and in that code which I showed?
Believe me, I have long been able to write and well program to order, I have many useful programs that were written by me personally and they are perfectly sold.
I'm saying to YOU that no need to look for a speck in someone else's shoes when you have the same log.
IMHO. All the best, happiness, health, love.