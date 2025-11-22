Errors, bugs, questions - page 1460
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can't find the iBarsShiaft analogue in MQL5 . suggest ....
I did it a little differently, I think it's more reliable:
What do you think?
Dear colleagues, who can tell me what the problem is and why the indicator is crumbling (lots of extra arrows) after a while of operation?
I noticed it only on m1. After I re-trigger the TF, all is displayed normally.
Is the problem in the indicator or in the terminal and m1 quotes?
Dear colleagues, who can tell me what the problem is and why the indicator is crumbling (lots of extra arrows) after a while of operation?
I noticed it only on m1. After I re-trigger the TF, all is displayed normally.
The problem with the indicator or the terminal and the m1 quotes?
I cannot find iBarsShiaft analogue in MQL5 . suggest ....
Compiler thinks and thinks and silently dies with editor on this short program (32,64 bit, including different OS - same):Somewhere a bug in the optimizer.
By the way, when MetaEditor crashes, its state(open files, interface settings) is not saved.
When this happens the indicator restarts ... and everything goes back to normal.
There is no need to restart anything. It is the rubbish in the buffers that needs to be cleaned in the indicator cycle. For example:
You just need to add buffer zeroing to the beginning of the cycle, instead of restarting the indicator constantly when there is junk on the chart
How do I defeat this? Ubuntu in a virtual box, all programs go online without a proxy, direct connection everywhere
but the terminal keeps asking for a proxy.