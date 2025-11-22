Errors, bugs, questions - page 1412
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if i switch to mt5, will it work on mt4? :)))
This is a bugtracking section for MetaQuotes Software Corp. products, implemented on the basisof the TeamWox groupware system.
Create an application to directly report bugs in MQL5 or MetaTrader 5 or give your suggestions for improvement to the developers.
Apparently no one needs MT4
if i switch to mt5, will it work on mt4? :)))
if i switch to mt5, will it work on mt4? :)))
This is a bugtracking section for MetaQuotes Software Corp. products, implemented on the basisof the TeamWox groupware system.
Create an application to directly report bugs in MQL5 or MetaTrader 5 or give your suggestions for improvement to the developers.
Apparently nobody needs MT4
Show the source of your information.
Here is the official source: https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/function/events#ontesterinit
Where did you get the idea that this code is run from the tester?
I don't understand, did you want to confirm my words, or refute them? When you run optimization in the strategy tester of a product from the marketplace, can it start trading on a real account unexpectedly for the user or not?
And just when you run optimization of other EAs without the source code, should you worry about disabling autotrading beforehand?
The code is run from the tester because the user selects the optimization in the strategy tester and clicks "Start".
Now I notice that the entry "Installed by expert" changes to "Installed manually" at runtime
Even with zero magic number "set by expert" is retained. No change to "set manually" could be obtained. Apparently, this is only possible on the trade server side. That's what happened, it seems.
It would be very good if the presence of an EA on a trading account was determined only by the Majic number...
Now some unknown force is telling the server that an EA is running on the account.
What I meant was this: Pending order:
A position as a result of its execution:
Here's what I mean
On an MT5 in a real account, only FORTS makes sense right now. Originally we were talking about forex - MT4.
The terminal receives an additional flag from the server - who created the ticket (Expert Advisor, hands or dealer). You cannot reach it (the flag) programmatically.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
If I trade with Expert Advisor, will it detect a robot or hands?
Renat Fatkhullin, 2013.03.18 04:42
Your broker has information about the initiator of the request (manual, expert or signal) in MetaTrader 5. You may use it to settle disputable situations.
This is relevant for MT4. It would be good to give access to this information via MQL.
But how can we justify its necessity?
And then it's not clear and is relevant only at the moment of placing the order - it can be created through OrderSend(), and then changed manually and vice versa. The record of who placed the order initially will not change from this.
It is likeORDER_TIME_SETUP. For example I am not interested in the time of placing an order, but in the time of its last modification. But if we modify the order,ORDER_TIME_SETUP will not change - so what is this property for then?
And how to justify its necessity?
And then it's fuzzy and only relevant at the time of placing the order - it can be created via OrderSend() and then changed manually and vice versa. The record of who is initially placed will not change from this.
It is likeORDER_TIME_SETUP. For example I am not interested in the time of placing an order, but in the time of its last modification. But if we modify the order,ORDER_TIME_SETUP will not change - so what is this property for?
It used to be that the terminal could do much, much more than MQL. That's why crutches via WinAPI were created. The developers have changed the policy substantially reducing this gap with the new MQL. Now almost everything that the terminal can do, MQL can do too.
If there is no understanding of why a toolkit is needed, it does not mean that there is no use for it. The simplest thing that comes to mind instantly:
Of course, the problem of belonging to modifications and order closures is present.