Errors, bugs, questions - page 1411
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Recently you have boasted that the speed of MQL is close to C++'s. And now you are saying that you are going to speed up C++ several times faster?)
If you got it at some specially prepared tests, it does not mean that the speed will be the same in other cases. But the compilation speed is slowing down in all the cases.
The scripts in the MQL4/MQL5/C++ source code are given there including testing results of these languages with charts. They use standard examples (part of a large set) that is used for testing compilers of various programming languages all over the world.
This is such an easy to prove topic, that the claims are accepted only in a similar form.
Testing the new MQL5 compiler for x64 platforms - speed up calculations by 2 to 10 times!
I meant to paint the levels different colours
And now you have all levels of the grid coloured by the colour of the last one?
Yes
So it won't work in different colours.
works on MT5.
When you hover your cursor over the order, additional information pops up. What does it mean and how can you get it programmatically?
If the entry was
then the Expert ID is the magic order field
But you have "Manually set". You cannot manually set magic other than 0, and you cannot change it later, even programmatically. How did you get this result?
If the entry was
then EA ID is magic order field
But you have "Manually set" and you can't manually set magic other than 0 and you can't change it later on.
How did you get this result?
I´ve noticed it on my real account in trading history. I noticed a total of three variants:
I assume "manually" and "by dealer" are the result of partial execution.
Where do these flags ("dealer", "manual", "expert") for each order sit?
works on MT5
Where do these flags ("dealer", "manual", "expert") for each order sit?
Now I noticed that during execution the entry "set by expert" changes to "set manually"