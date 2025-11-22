Errors, bugs, questions - page 1414
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SBRF-12.15, M1, 2015.10.23
OTKRYTIE Brokerage House, MetaTrader 5, Demo
Kitajskij gorodovoj
In build 1194 it is now possible to disable quick trading buttons from the chart in the chart settings.
Available on MetaQuotes-Demo.
It would be nice to do something like this programmatically:
The Chinese expert writes logs when testing.
Give your expert (can be in private, I will delete it after research) for testing. Or ask a question to the author of the expert
PS. What do you have in your tester agent logs marked as Core1?
Hello Dear forum users.
I have not been able to solve the problem for a few months now, can you please help me?
I have installed Mt4 on my playonmac (my macbook air 2014). When selecting Russian, after rebooting hieroglyphs are displayed.
This is the same everywhere. I tried different versions of wine, i tried reinstalling playonmac, i tried other brokers, nothing helped.
What to do?
Hello Dear forum users.
I have not been able to solve the problem for a few months now, can you please help me?
I have installed Mt4 on my playonmac (my macbook air 2014). When selecting Russian, after rebooting hieroglyphs are displayed.
This is the same everywhere. I tried different versions of mine, i tried reinstalling playonmac, i tried other brokers, nothing helped.
What to do?
If you think about updating the remaining "terminal zoo" :) You do not need to open several demo MQ accounts - you can manage with one MQ demo account.
This is in theory. In practice, an account registered and running for some time for MT4 updates
ended
This is in theory. In practice, an account registered and running for some time for MT4 updates
ended
May be they made a mistake with passwords or wrong server? My account on MT4 and MT5 demo server MetaQuites-Demo has been working since 2014.10.
Sequence of operations:
1. login, password and server - default (repeat 5 times). (it was fine updating before)
2. Pulling up a screenshot, saved during registration. I enter all the data manually. Carefully check registers and layout (server is shown on the screenshot). (repeat 4 times).
3. I delete the account, register a new one, problem solved (but questions remain).
Support Team 2015.10.23 14:18
Afternoon.
This account has been deleted due to lack of connections for 2 weeks.
It turns out that just for the purpose of updating the terminal, you need to connect more often or register a new one each time.
New compiler crashes MetaEditor when trying to compile code loading Zip archive from file:
Fix please.
P.S. Is there any way to switch to the old compiler?