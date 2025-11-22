Errors, bugs, questions - page 1410
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm embarrassed to ask, why do you need the prices of the daily candlesticks for 1900... years? To do technical analysis? Do you want to test the Advisors on history?
OK, what's so strange about it? Why does it surprise you? Or is it OK to do analysis/testing from 1970, but not from 1969?
I'm embarrassed to ask, why do you need the prices of the daily candlesticks for 1900... years? To do technical analysis? Do you want to test the Advisors on history?
And why is such a powerful MT5 unable to show the DJ index over the last 100 years? Or the SP500 index since the fifties?
It has come to my attention that theOnTesterInit, OnTesterPass, OnTesterDeinit functionsallow calling trading functions that, if called, are executed on the trading account, not in the tester. Although code is run from the tester.
Is this true?
If so, are such calls in Expert Advisors from the Market prohibited, or during testing a product from the Market may unexpectedly start to trade on a real account?
Show the source of your information.
Here is the official source: https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/function/events#ontesterinit
An Expert Advisor that has the OnTesterDeinit() or OnTesterPass() handler is automatically loaded ona separate terminal chart with the symbol and period specified in the tester, and receives TesterInit event.
How do you know that this code is launched from the tester?
In the new builds, there are price cup icons and a quick trade panel on the chart. There used to be one neat arrow. I think that the current version is too aggressive for the chart, these icons are too prominent. In addition, these icons have become a kind of punishment for many panels that occupy the entire chart:
In this regard, I ask you to introduce a flag in the chart settings to set/deselect these icons:
I also ask to introduce an additional identifier in MQL, that will enable to set up displaying of these icons programmatically, along with other chart properties, such as colour, etc.
It would also be a good idea to reduce the colour saturation of these icons, as they are too hard on the eyes.
When hovering over an order, additional information pops up. What does it mean and how can I get it programmatically?
Is it possible to paint the fimbres on MT4?
it doesn't work(?
https://docs.mql4.com/ru/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_fibo
Is it possible to paint the fimbres on MT4?
it doesn't work(?
https://docs.mql4.com/ru/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_fibo
You can. The grid is painted separately, the levels separately (as far as I remember). And without the code, it's not clear where the error is.