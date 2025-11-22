Errors, bugs, questions - page 1408
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You guys have me completely confused. To summarise: 1. I don't need to install a new (additional) program (terminal). 2. In the existing (already installed) terminal I need to open a new demo account on MQ and in this terminal (installed copy of the program) everything will be updated. 3. In other copies of the programme (terminal) nothing will be updated.
Right?
You guys have me completely confused. To summarise: 1. I don't need to install a new (additional) program (terminal). 2. In the existing (already installed) terminal I need to open a new demo account on MQ and in this terminal (installed copy of the program) everything will be updated. 3. In other copies of the programme (terminal) nothing will be updated.
Right?
Either install a new terminal from MQ and connect it to the MQ demo server. Or connect the existing terminal. But it is better (for me) to have separate terminals for each server.
As soon as the terminal connected to MQ is upgraded, all other terminals will want to upgrade too - it's up to you to let them do it or not.
As soon as the terminal connected to the MQ is updated, all other terminals will also want to be updated
They won't.
Incorrect event in the Calendar tab MetaQuotes-Demo
And it also appears in OBJ_EVENT
Regarding the announcement of the new build 1200.
MQL5: Расширен формат структуры MqlTick. Теперь в ней передается время прихода тика в миллисекундах, а также флаги, позволяющие определить, какой именно параметр тика изменился.
Such solutions look very crusty whenlong time_msc is added to the structure along withdatetimetime. The question is why time is needed then? It is a senseless waste of resources.
The same is true for uint flags whileuchar would be enough there or at least ushort (that with a significant reserve for the future). And why uint is needed there is beyond comprehension.Sadly, the developers have completely stopped thinking about rational data storage. An array of ticks is a colossal amount by itself. And here memory is being squandered so carelessly...
Anyway, speaking of time. Maybe it's time to introduce into MQL a normal time type that would contain milliseconds, otherwise there will always be a bunch of those crutches.The more so because datetime itself in its present form is a very irrational thing: it spends 8 bytes although it contains only seconds - and who needs it? 4 bytes(uint) will be enough for this task for the next 90 years (and there are no Duncan McLeods among us).
It has come to my attention that theOnTesterInit, OnTesterPass, OnTesterDeinit functionsallow calling trading functions that, if called, are executed on the trading account, not in the tester. Although code is run from the tester.
Is this true?
If so, are such calls in EAs from the Market prohibited or, during testing, a product from the Market can unexpectedly start to trade on a real account?
Either install a new terminal from MQ and connect it to the MQ demo server. Or connect the existing terminal. But it is better (for me) to have separate terminals for each server.
As soon as the terminal connected to MQ is updated, all other terminals will want to update too - it's up to you to let them do it, or not.
Bottom line:
1. Adding MQ demo account to the existing terminal did lead to its upgrade to the latest build.
2. None of the other installed terminals (without demo accounts from MQ) did not update.
Thank you all for your help! :-)
Results:
1. Adding the MQ demo account to the existing terminal did result in it being upgraded to the latest build.
2. None of the other installed terminals (without demo accounts from MQ) have updated.
Thank you all for your help! :-)
Results:
1. Adding the MQ demo account to the existing terminal did result in it being upgraded to the latest build.
2. None of the other installed terminals (without demo accounts from MQ) have updated.
Thank you all for your help! :-)