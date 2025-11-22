Errors, bugs, questions - page 703
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Static.
An array that looks dynamic and has an initialisation list is considered static with an automatically defined size.
Then there may be a misprint: it was static and it will be static.
1) ArrayIsDynamic can now be applied to multidimensional arrays.
2) Fixed initialization of dynamic array with one-zero initialization list.
Clarifications on the ability to execute trades.
Given:
1. an open long position with the volume of 1.1 lots.
2) Trading on the instrument is limited: only closing position and/or only buy trades.
It is necessary to close the current position.
Questions:
1. Can I send a Sell order of 1.0 lot? If not, is this requirement checked on the client or will it be rejected on the server?
2. Can I send a 1.1 lot Sell order in partial volume mode? If not, is the check performed on the client or will it be rejected on the server?
1-2. Yes, in both cases it is possible to send an order. The check is performed both on the client and on the server (if the request reaches it).
When you open demo account it is in wrong group.
Why do you think the account is in the wrong group? Please answer the following questions:
Why do you think the account is in the wrong group? Please answer the following questions:
To the first and second points.
On the third point I have difficulty answering, but it's a long time ago.
On the fourth point.
About this.
Oh yes, here's another picture.
Hi, can you explain this is a bug or am I doing something wrong?
1) Strange behavior MT5 start the tester it works what I need in OnInit (), ( OnTick () blank) then it is something there spinning up to several minutes strat button (in the tester) for a long time does not appear, I forcefully interrupt it ( button cancel in the tester) then, again on start and has not started the tester gives me what is below (forced disconnected).
Helps only unload the entire terminal. (Is it a bug or am I doing something wrong)
connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
KM 0 Core 1 16:54:59 connected
CO 0 Core 1 16:54:59 authorized (agent build 619)
CH 0 Tester 16:54:59 EURUSD,M5 (AlpariNZ-MT5): testing of Experts\Trade.ex5 from 2012.03.09 00:00 to 2012.04.03 00:00
IH 2 Core 1 16:54:59 disconnected
RG 0 Core 1 16:54:59 connection closed
2) Another question, I'm querying the latest price in MqlTick and print("The current price of the latest deal "+Last).
I see these values in the debugger but print log shows zero values. (This is only for Forex, I do not understand it)
At the same time bid and ask are printed.
1-2. Yes, in both cases it is possible to send an order. The check is done both on client and server (if the request reaches it).
Can you tell me what's going on with the gold quotes all the time?
They stop updating in both MT5 and MT4.
Can you tell me what's going on with the gold quotes all the time?
They stop updating in both MT5 and MT4.