Errors, bugs, questions - page 1413
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there is an account trading history, where sometimes manual trades, sometimes automatic trades, and sometimes signals. And one wants to understand not the final Gain of the account, but to classify: Gain of manual trading for the period, Gain of signal trading and Gain of ATC trading (including semi-automatic trading).
how does the entry "Set..." look like if the trading action was initiated by a signal?
Look at a special thread where all scripts in MQL4/MQL5/C++ source code are given, including testing results of these languages with graphs. Standard examples (part of large set) used for testing compilers of various programming languages all over the world.
This is such an easy to prove topic, that the claims are accepted only in a similar form.
Testing the new MQL5 compiler for x64 platforms - speed up calculations from 2 to 10 times!
In build 1194 there is an option to disable quick trading buttons from the chart in the chart settings.
Available on MetaQuotes-Demo.
Did anyone question those May testing results? That's not what I meant. Regarding your statement a few pages earlier which suggested that the current build of MQL will already overtake C++.
Rather, it's you who made it up in pursuit of hot facts.
I do not make such mistakes. We've been in closed testing of the new compiler since the summer and are only releasing a release this Friday in which it is activated by default.
In build 1194 it is now possible to disable the quick trade buttons from the chart in the chart settings.
Available on MetaQuotes-Demo.
Thank you, why in Latin characters?
Thank you, but why in Latin?
It's beta.
The translation will be in the release tomorrow.
In build 1194 there is an option to disable quick trading buttons from the chart in the chart settings.
Available on MetaQuotes-Demo.
Why are metaviewer.dll and metaviewer64.dll needed in MT4 in updates, if they are deleted after the first update. Where will subsequent terminals get these files from, will they pull them from the Internet again?
And what for are files with prefix 64 in MT4, if MT4 is doing all the same in one thread?
Viewer files are moved to windows/system32 directory.
Metatrader does not run in a single thread, open the task manager and see the number of threads there.