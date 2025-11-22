Errors, bugs, questions - page 1287
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GMT.
TimeGMT();
Why does my profile show 4 published codes in CodeBase?
But if I go to CodeBase through the menu and select "My Codes", I have 7 published codes:
What's the trick?
The calculation is really different. The user achievements do not take into account the publications imported from mql4.com, you have 3 of them.
Only publications originally published on mql5.com are counted - you have 4 of these = three for MT5 + one for MT4.
I think everyone has noticed that you don't have to be case-sensitive to log in to your account here. When I'm writing here now, you can see my login is written in small letters and numbers. If I'm logging in with all capital letters or capital-small letters, I'll still be logged in. Ok, it's not directing me in any way.In his ME5 created a project, which should connect another party and the discomfort is that when the window to add a user to write a login companion, the message appears that there is no such. I asked in ServiceDesk, they said that I must respect the case of letters. Ie here at logging is not important, but when adding to ME5 project is important. If the case does not matter here, then make it so that in projects it does not matter either.
Can you tell me what's wrong, at least approximately. Could it be because of WinXP?
Checked in WinXP - your code works.
Does your object appear in the list of objects on the chart?
Terminal version and bit rate
MetaTrader 5, build 1085
Problem description
Degree dependence of the time of searching orders or deals on their number. It is clear that the runtime of the functions HistoryOrderGetDouble, HistoryOrderGetInteger, HistoryDealGetInteger, HistoryDealGetDouble called for each order in the history should linearly increase with the growing number of orders processed by them:
total execution time = query execution time per order * number of orders;
In reality this is not the case. Instead, there was a revealed power dependence of acount of milliseconds =0.000005*n^2 wheren is the number of orders to be processed.
Sequence of actions
This script shows the existing problem:
The result obtained
It seems obvious that the runtime for this script should increase linearly with increasing end_order_index. Thus, if processing of 1000 orders in TestRegression takes 16 ms, processing of 2 000 orders should take 16 * 2 = 32 ms. But this is not the case. Instead, the dependency is a stepped dependency. The script shows the following message:
Function for dependence of processing time on the number of orders:
Expected result
This operation is expected to takeO(n) time, while it takesO(n^2).
Further details
To make sure that the script works correctly, you should run it on an account having a great amount of deals and orders.
The attached chart as a function of time vs. the number of orders is attached. It clearly illustrates the graduated dependence of the function operation on the amount of orders
Important: According to my observations, this unpleasant dependence appeared in MetaTrader 5 around the beginning of summer 2014. Before that time everything was working fast.
Good day ! I hope I placed my question in the correct section. I tried to use MT5 under Wine and it does not work. Wine shows an error during Wine startup, though the application is working. It is also not clear where to store the certificates. I tried to install it or simply copy the application, the error is the same. I even disabled the sounds just in case, does not help. I have no idea where I can download a stable version that unambiguously works under Linux.
Afternoon,
What is the error? What system is it? Wine version?
I publish my request in desk service here to speed up its processing. (It's been a week now, no response.)Opened,Started: 2015.03.03 10:49,#1169959
Terminal version and bit rate
MetaTrader 5, build 1085
Problem description
Degree of dependence of the time of searching orders or deals on their number. It is clear that the runtime of the functions HistoryOrderGetDouble, HistoryOrderGetInteger, HistoryDealGetInteger, HistoryDealGetDouble called for each order in the history should linearly increase with the growing number of orders processed by them:
total execution time = query execution time per order * number of orders;
In reality this is not the case. Instead, a power-dependence was detected wheremilliseconds =0.000005*n^2 wheren is the number of orders to be processed.
Similar pattern happens when calculating a large number of indicators. It all started abruptly with version 1079.
I have 8 TFs open at the same time, with 10 indicators on each. It is impossible to work.
Who has this in real life.....
htimes are constantly hovering mt4