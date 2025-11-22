Errors, bugs, questions - page 1288

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s2101:
The service department said they've fixed it. We'll wait for the next build and see.
 
C-4:
Service Desk has replied that they have corrected it. Let's wait for the next build and see.

The same happened in MT4, - with 8 TFs of 10 indicators the profile reload time in the latest version has increased by an order of magnitude as compared to the previous ones.

Below there are three TFs out of eight simultaneously working - i.e. everything also depends on the number of indicators, not on their "weight". All indicators are almost "super" optimized, i.e. "light".

The total loading time of all 10 indicators on one TF is approximately 20 µs (debugging information).

 
s2101:

The same happened in MT4, - with 8 TFs of 10 indicators the profile reload time in the latest version increased by an order of magnitude as compared to the previous ones.

Below there are three TFs out of eight simultaneously working - i.e. everything also depends on the number of indicators, not on their "weight". All indicators are almost "super" optimized, i.e. "light".

The total loading time of all 10 indicators on one TF is approximately 20 µs (debug data).

Form it as a test and send it to the Service Desk. In this case it will be solved for sure.
 
s2101:

The same happened in MT4, - with 8 TFs of 10 indicators the profile reload time in the latest version increased by an order of magnitude as compared to the previous ones.

Below there are three TFs out of eight simultaneously working - i.e. everything also depends on the number of indicators, not on their "weight". All indicators are almost "super" optimized, i.e. "light".

The total loading time of all 10 indicators on one TF is approximately 20 µs (debug data).

Good day,

Please attach the list of all indicators you use, let's check and compare the results.

 

The message icon is now greyed out, although all personal messages have been read:

Shaded message icon

[Deleted]  
barabashkakvn:

The message icon is now greyed out, although all personal messages have been read:

I think it's an upgrade to the site... not a good one...
 

and the new message indicator in the feed is now to the left of the message indicator

It was the other way round

 

I am building an Expert Advisor 

'_trader.mq5'   _trader.mq5     1       1
'MemMapLib.mqh' MemMapLib.mqh   1       1
'Trade.mqh'     Trade.mqh       1       1
'Object.mqh'    Object.mqh      1       1
'StdLibErr.mqh' StdLibErr.mqh   1       1
'SymbolInfo.mqh'        SymbolInfo.mqh  1       1
'OrderInfo.mqh' OrderInfo.mqh   1       1
'HistoryOrderInfo.mqh'  HistoryOrderInfo.mqh    1       1
'PositionInfo.mqh'      PositionInfo.mqh        1       1
'DealInfo.mqh'  DealInfo.mqh    1       1
0 error(s), 0 warning(s)                1       1

Seems to be assembled without errors, but it does not show up on the terminal chart 

2015.03.12 12:16:07.063 _trader invalid EX5 file (8)
 
olyakish:

I am building an Expert Advisor

Seems to be assembled without errors, but it does not show up on the terminal chart

Please send the code of the Expert Advisor in Service Desk (or send it to me privately, it will be deleted after all these checks). We will deal with it.

What is your operating system? Bit rate ? Is UAC enabled ? What build of the terminal ? Thank you

 
barabashkakvn:

The message icon is now greyed out, although all personal messages have been read:

We have simply changed the message icon. To make it more visible.

When there are unread messages, the icon looks like this:

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