Errors, bugs, questions - page 1289

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sanyooooook:

and the new message indicator in the feed is now to the left of the message indicator

It was the other way round

Yes. We've swapped them out.
 
PKozlov:

We simply changed the icon for the messages. To make it more visible.

When there are unread messages, the icon looks like this:

Please, if there are no messages, make the icon inconspicuous. As it was. The brain just explodes when it sees a bold message icon and there really aren't any.
 
it's a matter of habit )
 
alexl:

Please send the Expert Advisor code to servicedesk (or send it to me privately, it will be deleted after all the checks). We will deal with it.

What is your operating system? Bit rate ? Is UAC enabled ? What build of the terminal ? Thank you

Found the reason.

The error is somewhere in this code.

It works like this. 

#include <MemMapLib.mqh>
....
CMemMapFile myhmem;
long myerr;
myerr=myhmem.Open("Local\\MMrevers_AUD",111,modeCreate)

and as it is assembled without errors, but gives an error when connecting to the graph

myerr=myhmem.Open("Local\\MMrevers_AUD",111,modeOpen);
The file is pre-created by another expert
 
barabashkakvn:
Please, if there are no messages, make the icon inconspicuous. As it was. The brain simply explodes when it sees a bold message icon, when in fact there are no messages.
It is much more pleasant to have a yellow icon without any messages, while if there is one, the colour will show that something has arrived. The difference in status can be seen by the colour and not by the number or lack thereof.
 
olyakish:

I found the reason.

the error is in this code.

it works

but it builds without errors, but gives an error when codec is connected to the chart

The file was previously created by another Expert Advisor
You cannot localize the problem with these lines. Can you send me the code in a private message?
[Deleted]  

The MT4 terminal has just updated to version 780. On entering the meta-editor (via MT4 terminal version 780), I found that Comment() is now green for some reason (I haven't changed anything in the colour scheme since the last time I ran the editor a couple of hours ago). Decided to look at the editor version and found what it said:

Question: how can it be, if all MT5 terminals on my computer have build 1085 dated February 13? I repeat, I called the editor from MT4!

Service Desk request#1176522

 
Tapochun:

The MT4 terminal has just been updated to version 780. On entering the meta-editor (via MT4 terminal version 780), I found that Comment() is now green for some reason


Figuring it out

 
Tapochun:

The MT4 terminal has just updated to version 780. On entering the meta-editor (via MT4 terminal version 780), I found that Comment() is now green for some reason (I haven't changed anything in the colour scheme since the last time I ran the editor a couple of hours ago). Decided to look at the editor version and found what it said:

Question: how can it be, if all MT5 terminals on my computer have build 1085 dated February 13? I repeat, I called the editor from MT4!

Service Request#1176522

On the issue of the Comment function highlighting - Fixed it, will be in the next build.

The build number 1087 of MetaEditor in MT4 is normal.

[Deleted]  
Toster:

Regarding the Comment function highlighting - Corrected, will be in the next build.

Version 1087 of the meta-editor in MT4 is normal.

Thank you, I understand that OnTrade() and OnTradeTransaction() functions cannot be used anyway?
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