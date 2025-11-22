Errors, bugs, questions - page 1289
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
and the new message indicator in the feed is now to the left of the message indicator
It was the other way round
We simply changed the icon for the messages. To make it more visible.
When there are unread messages, the icon looks like this:
Please send the Expert Advisor code to servicedesk (or send it to me privately, it will be deleted after all the checks). We will deal with it.
What is your operating system? Bit rate ? Is UAC enabled ? What build of the terminal ? Thank you
Found the reason.
The error is somewhere in this code.
It works like this.
and as it is assembled without errors, but gives an error when connecting to the graphThe file is pre-created by another expert
Please, if there are no messages, make the icon inconspicuous. As it was. The brain simply explodes when it sees a bold message icon, when in fact there are no messages.
I found the reason.
the error is in this code.
it works
but it builds without errors, but gives an error when codec is connected to the chartThe file was previously created by another Expert Advisor
The MT4 terminal has just updated to version 780. On entering the meta-editor (via MT4 terminal version 780), I found that Comment() is now green for some reason (I haven't changed anything in the colour scheme since the last time I ran the editor a couple of hours ago). Decided to look at the editor version and found what it said:
Question: how can it be, if all MT5 terminals on my computer have build 1085 dated February 13? I repeat, I called the editor from MT4!
Service Desk request#1176522
The MT4 terminal has just been updated to version 780. On entering the meta-editor (via MT4 terminal version 780), I found that Comment() is now green for some reason
Figuring it out
The MT4 terminal has just updated to version 780. On entering the meta-editor (via MT4 terminal version 780), I found that Comment() is now green for some reason (I haven't changed anything in the colour scheme since the last time I ran the editor a couple of hours ago). Decided to look at the editor version and found what it said:
Question: how can it be, if all MT5 terminals on my computer have build 1085 dated February 13? I repeat, I called the editor from MT4!
Service Request#1176522
On the issue of the Comment function highlighting - Fixed it, will be in the next build.
The build number 1087 of MetaEditor in MT4 is normal.
Regarding the Comment function highlighting - Corrected, will be in the next build.
Version 1087 of the meta-editor in MT4 is normal.