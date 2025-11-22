Errors, bugs, questions - page 1283

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ruslanchik:

Theoretically, one could make an exception for [,] (similar to ",") but then one would have to make exceptions for all [,,] [,,,] ...

Also, [,] itself is obsolete, so is there any point in maintaining it?

 
Hi all, please advise anyone who knows. I downloadedLightMan Free Expert Advisor. I haveit installed in my terminal automatically. I get signals, but I don't trade. It constantly gives out errors like: 2015.03.02 14:54:50.196 lightman-free (EURUSD,M5) Error opening SELL position by EURUSD : '(null)'

How can I get my EA to work? Automated trading is allowed, input parameters are set.

P.S. I am not very good with Expert Advisors yet.


 
Protrading9:
Hi all, please advise anyone who knows. I downloadedLightMan Free Expert Advisor. I haveit installed in my terminal automatically. I get signals, but I don't trade. It constantly gives out errors like: 2015.03.02 14:54:50.196 lightman-free (EURUSD,M5) Error opening SELL position by EURUSD : '(null)'

How can I get my EA to work? Automated trading is allowed, input parameters are set.

P.S. I am not very good with Expert Advisors yet.


You will need to ask the EA author. In Market and Kodobase, each product has a "Discussion" section.
 
barabashkakvn:
Ask the author of the advisor. In Market and Codobase, each product has a "Discussion" section.
Thank you!
 
A100:

Compilation error

Corrected, thanks for asking
 

Here's a question.

Why does the priority of a graphical object to receive mouse click event on a chart not work in MetaTrader4? I am attaching the code... ZOrder was set...

What's interesting, when I hover my cursor over CLabel object (arrow), the terminal sees it.


Something must be missing in the OnChartEvent() handler in MQL4.

No matter how I clicked the arrows, it still works:

0       18:17:20.913    TestDialog GBPUSD.e,M15: Щелчок мыши на графическом объекте: 30057 ClientBack
0       18:17:28.507    TestDialog GBPUSD.e,M15: Щелчок мыши на графическом объекте: 30057 ClientBack
0       18:17:29.851    TestDialog GBPUSD.e,M15: Щелчок мыши на графическом объекте: 30057 ClientBack
0       18:17:30.522    TestDialog GBPUSD.e,M15: Щелчок мыши на графическом объекте: 30057 ClientBack

In MQL5 everything works correctly:

QF      0       18:22:24.583    TestDialog (EURUSD,H1)  Щелчок мыши на графическом объекте: 11 Arrow_right_label
QM      0       18:22:25.415    TestDialog (EURUSD,H1)  Щелчок мыши на графическом объекте: 14614 ClientBack
JL      0       18:22:27.399    TestDialog (EURUSD,H1)  Щелчок мыши на графическом объекте: 14614 Caption
CD      0       18:22:28.199    TestDialog (EURUSD,H1)  Щелчок мыши на графическом объекте: 14614 ClientBack
EH      0       18:22:29.071    TestDialog (EURUSD,H1)  Щелчок мыши на графическом объекте: 11 Arrow_left_label
Files:
CTestDialog.mqh  5 kb
TestDialog.mq4  3 kb
 
In one mode it is necessary to limit indicator data visibility, I use
      IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM, -100);
      IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MAXIMUM, 100);

Then, in another mode, everything must be put back the way it was before.
How to removeINDICATOR_MINIMUM andINDICATOR_MAXIMUM programmatically?


I tried 0 and EMPTY, EMPTY_VALUE, WRONG_VALUE................
is this even possible?

 

MT4, build 765

open 2 terminals

change language on one of the terminals

restart both terminals

Both terminals open with the language which was set last on one of the terminals.

Is it supposed to be like this?

 
Awww

How to enable programmatically minimum-maximum indicatorcharts there are a couple of ways
 IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM, -100);    #property indicator_minimum -100
 IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MAXIMUM, 100);     #property indicator_maximum 100
But how do you disable programmatically? Is it possible to do it manually?
(You can also use API, but who needs it)
 
ALXIMIKS:
Auuuuuuuu

There are a couple of ways to programmatically enable minimum-maximum of indicatorcharts
 IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM, -100);    #property indicator_minimum -100
 IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MAXIMUM, 100);     #property indicator_maximum 100
But how to disable programmatically? Do you need to do it manually?
(You can use API, but who needs it)

What's the point of switching it off? Would it be better to remove the indicator from the window? And in general you can pass NULL in the parameters:

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