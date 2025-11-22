Errors, bugs, questions - page 1283
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Theoretically, one could make an exception for [,] (similar to ",") but then one would have to make exceptions for all [,,] [,,,] ...
Also, [,] itself is obsolete, so is there any point in maintaining it?
How can I get my EA to work? Automated trading is allowed, input parameters are set.
P.S. I am not very good with Expert Advisors yet.
How can I get my EA to work? Automated trading is allowed, input parameters are set.
P.S. I am not very good with Expert Advisors yet.
Ask the author of the advisor. In Market and Codobase, each product has a "Discussion" section.
Compilation error
Here's a question.
Why does the priority of a graphical object to receive mouse click event on a chart not work in MetaTrader4? I am attaching the code... ZOrder was set...
What's interesting, when I hover my cursor over CLabel object (arrow), the terminal sees it.
Something must be missing in the OnChartEvent() handler in MQL4.
No matter how I clicked the arrows, it still works:
In MQL5 everything works correctly:
Then, in another mode, everything must be put back the way it was before.
How to removeINDICATOR_MINIMUM andINDICATOR_MAXIMUM programmatically?
I tried 0 and EMPTY, EMPTY_VALUE, WRONG_VALUE................
is this even possible?
MT4, build 765
open 2 terminals
change language on one of the terminals
restart both terminals
Both terminals open with the language which was set last on one of the terminals.
Is it supposed to be like this?
How to enable programmatically minimum-maximum indicatorcharts there are a couple of ways
(You can also use API, but who needs it)
Auuuuuuuu
There are a couple of ways to programmatically enable minimum-maximum of indicatorcharts
(You can use API, but who needs it)
What's the point of switching it off? Would it be better to remove the indicator from the window? And in general you can pass NULL in the parameters: