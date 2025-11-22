Errors, bugs, questions - page 1293

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s2101:

MT5 is OK with this, but it has another problem - it eats up memory horribly. If this is acceptable for a programmer, it is totally unacceptable for a trader.

Please provide proof and an exact description of the problem.

What is your OS, build, bit rate ?

 
alexl:

Provide evidence and an exact description of the problem.

What is your OS, build, bit rate ?

W-XP SP3 32bit MT5 build 1100
It all started with version 1079. Before that I was loading 4-5 MT5 terminals and working fine.

On the chart below you can see the process of loading One Terminal MT5, I have 2006 Mb of allocated memory, 270 Mb of which are used by OS and active processes. MT5 "eats" the difference.

The system is 8 TFs with 10 "light" indicators on each. There are 80 indicators in total. It is not the "weight" of indicators that "eats" the memory, but their quantity. I told about it on the page 1306 of this forum, - "a power relation of sort was found - the number of milliseconds = 0.000005*n^2 where n is the number of orders to be processed".

The same thing happens in MT5 and in calculation of indicators.

The system and all active processes are shown on the chart. The system generates leading, unambiguously executable, signals of future price changes.


Below you can see what is downloaded consecutivelyFive MT4 terminal with 80 the same as MT5, light indicators each. There is nothing wrong with memory.
The system indicators from MQL5 to MQL4 were transferred when in MT5 the ask, bid and last price lines were anywhere but where they should be and it was impossible to work in MT5.



 
s2101:
W-XP SP3 32bit MT5 build 1100
It all started with version 1079. Before that I was loading 4-5 MT5 terminals and working fine.

On the picture below you can see the process of loading One MT5 terminal, I have allocated 2006 Mb of memory, 270 Mb of which are used by the operating system and active processes. MT5 "eats" the difference.

The system is 8 TFs with 10 "light" indicators on each. There are 80 indicators in total. It is not the "weight" of indicators that "eats" the memory, but their quantity. I told about it on the page 1306 of this forum, - "a power relation of sort was found - count of milliseconds = 0.000005*n^2 where n is the number of orders to be processed".

The same thing happens in MT5 and in calculation of indicators.

The system and all active processes are shown on the chart. The system generates leading, unambiguously executable, signals of future price changes.


Below you can see what is downloaded consecutivelyFive MT4 terminal with 80 the same as MT5, light indicators each. There is nothing wrong with memory.
The system indicators from MQL5 to MQL4 were transferred when in MT5 the ask, bid and last price lines were anywhere but where they should be and it was impossible to work in MT5.



Sometimes "easy" indicators are not so easy, here we need to look at their algorithm and make it more generous, because most of them are calculated by ticks, and some of them even recalculate the entire history every tick, but in fact they are all discrete and it is enough to calculate once per bar.

80 indicators). I should probably be more modest, since the machine is not pulling any more. Split up by terminals.

There are more ticks in MT5.

 
 

Here's a question. Where is the character limit for the OBJPROP_TEXT property ?

bool  ObjectSetString(
   long    chart_id,          // идентификатор графика
   string  name,              // имя
   int     prop_id,           // свойство
   string  prop_value         // значение - какая длина строки???
   );
 
denkir:

Here's a question. Where is the character limit for the OBJPROP_TEXT property ?

in type 
string
 

Calling a constructor before initialising a static member

class A;
//---
class B { public:
         B() { a = new A; } // здесь A::s не инициализирована на момент вызова
        ~B() { delete a; }
        A *a;
};
//---
class C { public:
        static B b;
};
B C::b;
//---
class A { public:
         A() : a( s ) {}
        static int s;
        int a;
};
int A::s = 1;
//---
void OnStart() { Print( C::b.a.a ); } //результат = 0, а должен быть 1
and if class A description is placed first, the result is 1. Obviously, the result should not depend on the order of class declaration
 

Execution error: invalid EX5 file (8)

class A { public:
        A() : text( NULL ) {} // или text( "произвольный" )
        void f() { ::Print( '0' << this.text ); }
        string text;
};
void OnStart()
{
        A a;
        a.f();
}
 
denkir:

Here's a question. Where is the character limit for the OBJPROP_TEXT property ?

I believe the maximum length for all string properties is 63 characters (64 if with '\0');
 

This is the second week I have seen a similar bug at the weekend.

On the minute chart, on Friday after the market closes for another 1 hour, zero-high bars with a period of 2 minutes are drawn.

This seems to have come with the latest update.

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