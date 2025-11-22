Errors, bugs, questions - page 1282
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People posting here about bugs (completely free, no charge - I have always openly spoken out against paying for posts) at least hope that specially trained people will pay attention to the problem. Sometimes it is simply unrealistic to provide proof of an error - no one is waiting for them and often it is just not clear where to dig.
So, there are no questions on the actual description of your actions. It is just as I described.
This means that you were not going to look for the problem, as it was perfectly clear to you and there were no misunderstandings.
So there is no question as to the actual description of your actions. Everything is just as I described.
This means that you weren't going to look for the problem, as it was perfectly clear to you and there were no misunderstandings.
I'm not going to find any more problems in MQL. In order to clearly show the problem, I must write a program that clearly explains, proves and reproducibly displays the error. I have more important things to do - to rewrite the code fragment to avoid the problem.
Here's another trick: to change the instrument on the chart where the program is running, you need to do a series of actions, which are not mentioned in the help, but there is a trap here too...
first, you need to open the required instrument in the overview, then change the chart tool (it doesn't actually change, just opens a new chart), then close the old chart. but you can't remove the old instrument from the overview. - I can't change the chart's source code, why, because only I am interested in such complicated things.
Here's another trick: to change an instrument in the chart where the program is running, you need to do a series of actions, which the help is silent about. but there is also a trap...
First you open the required instrument in the overview, then change the chart instrument (it doesn't actually change, just opens a new chart), then close the old chart. - I can't change the chart's source code, why, because only I am interested in such complicated things.
How about this? Or did I misunderstand something?
Seems to have been fixed already and not observed (at that time this glitch was bypassed through API).
In MT4 you can't set the colour of the bar you want
( 5th bar is red, 6th is green ..... ) ?
Only all together for a chart you can change depending on whether it's bullish or bearish ....?
Switching languages in the kodobase.
I am in the English part of the forum, in kodobase - https://www.mql5.com/en/code/821
Now I want to see Russian version of this code. Previously there was a language selection button next to the code name. Now it's gone.
Google Chrome version 40.0.2214.115 m
Internet Explorer 11.0.9600.17631
Windows 8.1 x64.
Compilation error
Compilation error
Shall I move the parenthesis?
Why rearrange it? C++ compiles without errors, so it is not there.
If /*comment*/ is removed, MQL will compile without errors