Errors, bugs, questions - page 1285
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Has anyone encountered this problem lately?
The testing agents suddenly start to make terrible logging of things like this:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/41260/page4
Apologies, it will be fixed in the near future
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/41260/page4
We apologise, this will be rectified shortly
Thank you for the information, we will wait.
Updates for agents are already available - they will update automatically
Can you give me the build number? I have build 1085 (13 Feb 2015) now, would like to make sure agents are updated.
Is the code attached to you not working? Is there anything in the logs?
Have you tried the debugger to control what is happening step by step?
Either way, you need the specifics to reproduce it.
The attached example below illustrates the problem - using resources BITMAP_LABEL does not display (at least in my 777 build).
In the 765 build everything works the same.
The attached example below illustrates the problem - BITMAP_LABEL is not displayed using resources (at least in my 777 build).
In 765 build everything works the same.
Here is your EA on the chart.
Little tip.
Ran through source code. I haven't found any synchronous calls like ObjectGet..., ChartRedraw etc.
So, until you pull chart or receive tick you won't see this object.
Ran through the source code. Didn't find any synchronous calls like ObjectGet..., ChartRedraw etc...
That is, until you pull the chart or until you get a tick you will not see this object.
I know it very well, I did it by haste... But still it doesn't work (by the way, we updated to 778 and the same situation).
Could you tell me what's wrong, at least approximately. Maybe because of WinXP?
I know this very well, I did it in a hurry... But nevertheless it doesn't work (now updated to 778 and same situation).
Can you tell me what's wrong, at least approximately. Could it be because of WinXP?
I removed creation (recreation) of object on every tick. Now the object is created only once - either at start or when changing timeframe.
MetaTrader 4 build 778.
I have removed the object creation (recreation) on every tick. Now the object is created once - either at startup or at timeframe change.
MetaTrader 4 build 778.