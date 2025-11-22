Errors, bugs, questions - page 1280

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Can't update the vault:

1

MetaEditir 1085.

P.S. I've already deleted and re-entered passwords and passwords in the terminal and the editor. The terminal is normally authorized in MQL5.community.

 
barabashkakvn:

Can't update the vault:

MetaEditir 1085.

P.S. I've already deleted and re-entered passwords and passwords in the terminal and the editor. The terminal normally authorizes in MQL5.community.

Please try again.

We upgraded the storage last night and prescribed something wrong in config.

 
A100:

The compiler fails to detect the error (which it does - at least the second #endif is missing), resulting in failure to detect more significant errors

Thanks for the reference, we will check
 
MetaQuotes:

Please try again.

The storage was upgraded last night and something in the configs was wrong.

Thank you. (chuckles) The repository is working.
 

The compiler does not detect errors

#property  library123456
it receives a partial analysis up to the first match
 

Sometimes for crosses

SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE,tickVolue);

returns 0.0

 
joo:

Sometimes for crosses

returns 0.0

а

int GetLastError();
is silent about the reason?
 
A100:
but doesn't say anything about the reason?

I haven't tried it... as soon as I found the error I switched to self-calculation of point value. But then I found a few more errors - tools open, then not, here I checked the error, it was "4305 - Error adding or removing a symbol in MarketWatch". and what good is it for me knowing this error?

Everything is unreliable, shaky... one day it works, the next day it doesn't. Today, the symbol won't be added to the review, and tomorrow the Expert Advisor will enter the market with 10500 lots...

You can't rely on every system constant and variable...

IndicatorRelease() does not work in the tester (different behavior of standard functions in the chart and in the tester), and Service Desk isn't bothering.

 
When calculating the value of ticks, do not forget to activate the related conversion rates in the marketplace to the balance sheet currency.

If there are no linked prices, it is of course not possible to calculate the value of a tick in the balance sheet currency.
 
Renat:
When calculating the value of the ticks, do not forget the need to activate the related conversion rates in the market place to the balance sheet currency.

If there are no linked prices, it is of course not possible to calculate the value of a tick in the balance sheet currency.
All required tools for calculating the cross were present in the market overview. I specifically made sure several times, at first just by looking, but not believing my eyes - by running my finger over the monitor, and then for even more certainty went through ALL tools with the script and made sure that all required tools were present.
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