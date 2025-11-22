Errors, bugs, questions - page 1281
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All required tools to calculate the cross were present in the market overview. I specifically made sure several times, first just by looking, but not believing my eyes - by running my finger over the monitor, and then to be even more sure I went through ALL the tools with the script and made sure that all the required tools were present.
But in your question you didn't specify a symbol, a trading server or a list of available symbols.
This is not how technical topics are discussed.
But you did not specify a symbol, a trading server or a list of available symbols in your question.
This is not how technical topics are discussed.
EURUSD;GBPUSD;USDCHF;USDJPY;USDCAD;AUDUSD;AUDNZD;AUDCAD;AUDCHF;AUDJPY;CHFJPY;EURGBP;EURAUD;EURCHF;EURJPY;EURNZD;EURCAD;GBPCHF;GBPJPY;CADCHF;EURDKK;
EURNOK;EURSEK;GBPCAD;GBPNZD;NZDJPY;NZDUSD;USDNOK;USDSEK;USDSGD;USDZAR;CADJPY;GBPAUD;USDDKK;USDHKD;AUDCZK;AUDDKK;AUDGBP;AUDHUF;AUDMXN;AUDPLNOK; AND
AUDSEK;AUDSGD;AUDTRY;AUDZAR;CADCZK;CADMXN;CADNOK;CADPLN;CADTRY;CHFDKK;CHFHUF;CHFMXN;CHFNOK;CHFPLN;CHFSEK;CHFSGD;CHFTRY;CHFZAR;CZKPLN;DKKCZK;DKKHUF
DKKJPY;DKKPLN;DKKSGD;DKKZAR;EURCZK;EURHKD;EURHUF;EURMXN;EURPLN;EURSGD;EURTRY;EURZAR;GBPCZK;GBPDKK;GBPHUF;GBPILS;GBPMXN;GBPNOK;GBPPLN;GBPSEK;GBPSGD;GBPTRY
GBPZAR;HKDJPY;HUFJPY;MXNJPY;NOKDKK;NOKJPY;NOKSEK;NZDCZK;NZDDKK;NZDHUF;NZDMXN;NZDNOK;NZDPLN;NZDSEK;NZDSGD;NZDTRY;NZDZAR;PLNDKK;PLNHUF;PLNJPY;PLNSEK;SEKDKK;
SEKJPY;SEKNOK;SEKPLN;SGDHKD;SGDJPY;TRYDKK;TRYJPY;TRYZAR;USDCZK;USDEEK;USDHRK;USDHUF;USDLTL;USDMXN;USDPLN;USDTRY;XAGAUD;XAGEUR;XAGGBP;XAGJPY;XAGUSD;XAUAUD
XAUEUR;XAUGBP;XAUHKD;XAUUSD;ZARJPY;EURRUR;USDAED;USDARS;USDAUC;USDBGN;USDBRL;USDBYR;USDCAC;USDCHC;USDCNY;USDCOP;USDEGP;USDEUC;USDGBC;USDGEL;USDIDR;
USDILS;USDINR;USDISK;USDJOD;USDKRW;USDKWD;USDKZT;USDLVL;USDMYR;USDPHP;USDROL;USDRON;USDRUR;USDSAR;USDTHB;USDTWD;USDUAH;USDUSC;USDUZS;USDVUV;XPDUSD;
XPTUSD;EURUSDm;USDJPYm;AUDCADm;AUDCHFm;AUDCZKm;AUDDKm;AUDGBPm;AUDHUFm;AUDJPYm;AUDMXNm;AUDNOKm;AUDNZDm;AUDPLNm;AUDSEKm;AUDSGDm;AUDTRYm;AUDUSDm;
AUDZARm;CADCHFm;CADCZKm;CADJPYm;CADMXNm;CADNOKm;CADPLNm;CADTRYm;CHFDKm;CHFHUFm;CHFJPYm;CHFMXNm;CHFNOKm;CHFPLNm;CHFSEKm;CHFSGDm;CHFTRYm;CHFZARm;
CZKPLNm;DKKCZKm;DKKHUFm;DKKJPYm;DKKPLNm;DKKSGDm;DKKZARm;EURAUDm;EURCADm;EURCHFm;EURCZKm;EURDKKm;EUREEKm;EURGBPm;EURHKDm;EURHUFm;EURJPYm;EURLTLm;
EURMXNm;EURNOKm;EURNZDm;EURPLNm;EURRURm;EURSEKm;EURSGDm;EURTRYm;EURZARm;GBPAUDm;GBPCADm;GBPCHFm;GBPCZKm;GBPDKm;GBPHUFm;GBPILSm;GBPJPYm;GBPMXNm;
GBPNOKm;GBPNZDm;GBPPLNm;GBPSEKm;GBPSGDm;GBPTRYm;GBPUSDm;GBPZARm;HKDJPYm;HUFJPYm;MXNJPYm;NOKDJPYm;NOKSEKm;NZDCADm;NZDCZKm;NZDDKm;NZDHUFm;
NZDJPYm;NZDMXNm;NZDNOKm;NZDPLNm;NZDSEKm;NZDSGDm;NZDTRYm;NZDUSDm;NZDZARm;PLNDKm;PLNHUFm;PLNJPYm;PLNSEKm;SEKDKm;SEKJPYm;SEKNOKm;SEKPLNm;SGDHKDm;
SGDJPYm;TRYDKm;TRYJPYm;TRYZARm;USDCADm;USDCHFm;USDCZKm;USDDKKm;USDEEKm;USDHKDm;USDHRKm;USDHUFm;USDILSm;USDLTLm;USDMXNm;USDNOKm;USDPLNm;USDRUBm;
USDSEKm;USDSGDm;USDTRYm;USDZARm;XAGAUDm;XAGEURm;XAGGBPm;XAGJPYm;XAGUSDm;XAUAUDm;XAUEURm;XAUGBPm;XAUUSDm;ZARJPYm;BTCUSD;EUREEK;EURLTL;MAGUSDk;USDAEDk;
USDAEDm;USDAMD;USDAMDk;USDAMDm;USDARSk;USDARSm;USDAUCm;USDAZN;USDAZNk;USDAZNm;USDBDT;USDBDTm;USDBGNk;USDBGNm;USDBHD;USDBHDk;USDBHDm;USDBND;USDBNDk;
USDBNDm;USDBRLk;USDBRLm;USDBYRk;USDBYRm;USDCACm;USDCHCc;USDCHCm;USDCLP;USDCLPk;USDCLPm;USDCNYk;USDCNYm;USDCOPk;USDCOPm;USDCZKk;USDDKe;USDDZD;USDDZDk;
USDDZDm;USDEGPm;USDEUCc;USDEUCm;USDGBCc;USDGBCm;USDGELm;USDGHS;USDGHSk;USDGHSm;USDHUFk;USDIDRk;USDIDRm;USDILSk;USDINRk;USDINRm;USDISKk;USDISKm;USDJODm;
USDKES;USDKESk;USDKESm;USDKGS;USDKGSk;USDKGSm;USDKRWk;USDKRWm;USDKWDk;USDKWDm;USDKZTm;USDLBP;USDLBPk;USDLBPm;USDLKR;USDLKRk;USDLKRm;USDLTLk;USDLVLk;
USDLVLm;USDMAD;USDMADk;USDMADm;USDMYRk;USDMYRm;USDNGN;USDNGNm;USDNPR;USDNPRk;USDNPRm;USDOMR;USDOMRk;USDOMRm;USDPHPk;USDPHPm;USDPKR;USDPKRk;
USDPKRm;USDPLNk;USDQAR;USDQARk;USDQARm;USDROLk;USDROLm;USDRONk;USDRONm;USDRURk;USDRURm;USDSARm;USDSYP;USDSYPk;USDSYPm;USDTHBk;USDTHBm;USDTJS;
USDTJSk;USDTJSm;USDTMT;USDTMTk;USDTMTm;USDTND;USDTNDk;USDTNDm;USDTWDk;USDTWDm;USDUAHk;USDUAHm;USDUGX;USDUGXk;USDUGXm;USDUSCc;USDUSCm;USDUZSm;
USDVND;USDVNDm;USDVUVk;USDVUVm;USDXOF;USDXOFk;USDXOFm;XAUHKDm;XPDUSDm;XPTUSDm;AUDCADc;AUDCHFc;AUDJPYc;AUDNZDc;AUDUSDc;CADJPYc;CHFJPYc;EURAUDc;EURCAD;
EURCHFc;EURDKKc;EURGBPc;EURJPYc;EURNOKc;EURNZDc;EURSEKc;EURUSDc;GBPAUDc;GBPCADc;GBPCHFc;GBPJPYc;GBPNZDc;GBPUSDc;NZDJPYc;NZDUSDc;USDCADc;USDCHFc;USDDKc;USDHKDc;
USDJPYc;USDNOKc;USDSEKc;USDSGDc;USDZARc;XAGUSDc;XAUUSDc;AUDCADk;AUDCHFk;AUDJPYk;AUDNZDk;AUDUSDk;CADJPYk;CHFJPYk;EURAUDk;EURCADk;EURCHFk;EURDKk;EURGBPk;EURJPYk;
EURNOKk;EURNZDk;EURSEKk;EURUSDk;GBPAUDk;GBPCADk;GBPCHFk;GBPJPYk;GBPNZDk;GBPUSDk;NZDJPYk;NZDUSDk;USDCADk;USDCHFk;USDDKk;USDHKDk;USDHRKk;USDJPYk;USDNOKk;USDSEKk;
USDSGDk;USDTRYk;USDZARk;CJH5;CJK5;CLG5;CLH5;HOF5;HOG5;HOH5;KTH5;KTK5;NGF5;NGG5;NGH5;PAF5;PAH5;PAZ4;PLF5;PLZ4;XBZG5;XBZH5;XRBF5;XRBH5;AUDUSDf;EURCHFf;EURGBPf;
EURJPYf;EURUSDf;GBPUSDf;NZDUSDf;USDCADf;USDCHFf;USDJPYf;AUDCADe;AUDCHFe;AUDJPYe;AUDNZDe;AUDUSDe;CADCHFe;CADJPYe;CHFJPYe;CHFNOKe;CHFSEKe;EURAUDe;EURCADe;EURCHFe;
EURCZKe;EURDKKe;EURGBPe;EURHKDe;EURHUFe;EURJPYe;EURNOKe;EURNZDe;EURPLNe;EURSEKe;EURSGDe;EURTRYe;EURUSDe;EURZARe;GBPAUDe;GBPCADe;GBPCHFe;GBPJPYe;GBPNOKe;GBPNZDe;
GBPPLNe;GBPSEKe;GBPUSDe;NOKSEKe;NZDJPYe;NZDUSDe;USDCADe;USDCHFe;USDCNHe;USDHKDe;USDHUFe;USDJPYe;USDMXNe;USDNOKe;USDPLNe;USDQARe;USDRUBe;USDSARe;USDSEKe;USDSGDe;
USDTHBe;USDTRYe;USDZARe;XAGUSDe;XAUUSDe;MAGUSD;MAGUSDm;MAUUSD;MAUUSDk;MAUUSDm;MBAUSD;MBAUSDk;MBAUSDm;MBBUSD;MBBUSDk;MBBUSDm;MBCUSD;MBCUSDk;MBCUSDm;
MBDUSD;MBDUSDk;MBDUSDm;MPDUSD;MPDUSDm;MPTUSD;MPTUSDm;
So which character did you ask for information from?
The one that is highlighted and has absolutely blank data (i.e. nothing at all, including the basis for the calculation)?
These are examples on screenshots of "hanging" instruments, but errors also occur on live, ticking symbols.
You have not provided evidence of the lack of live character data.
Not only that, but you purposely left out the clear textual statements "this symbol does not produce such and such data", so that you would not be accused of deliberate deception. Otherwise your original question would have been posed in a very different kind of detail.
My assertion: knowing that you have completely inoperable and unattended exotic symbols with no data in front of you, you have posted a claim of alleged error.
You have not provided evidence of the lack of live character data.
Not only that, but you purposely left out the clear textual statements "this symbol does not produce such and such data", so that you would not be accused of deliberate deception. Otherwise your original question would have been posed in a very different kind of detail.
My assertion: knowing that you have completely unworkable and unattended exotic symbols with no data in front of you, you have published a claim of alleged error.
So-called "unmaintained" characters are marked by the server as quite maintainable, i.e. SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_FULL. I cited them as an example for a heap.
The error occurred at the NZDTRY symbol. The point value at which the terminal reports 0.0. Although, I got the result different from zero by the same calculation.
Now I checked it again and there is no error at this symbol. However, I can responsibly say that it was present at the time of my first report of this error.
...
Not only that, but you purposely left out the clear textual statements "this symbol does not produce such and such data", so that you would not be accused of deliberate deception. Otherwise your original question would have been posed in a very different kind of detail.
...
This is not the first time you have accused me of falsification and deception, to which I protest. It is also not the first time I have provided working codes as an example of the terminal's claimed capabilities not working. You know about it. Service Desk knows about it too.
Given that you keep changing the readings, starting with a complete lack of detail, then moving on to generalities, then to pictures without precise statements (so that you cannot get attached by hinting at empty symbols) and only after explicit accusations of fudging do you pull out "the real instrument (not at all the one hinted at earlier), on which there is no data".
And most importantly, it turns out the NZDTRY error is "no longer there". So my assertion still stands.
You should not protest, but publish "bugs" responsibly. Especially when people start to help and ask specific questions.
Given that you keep changing the readings, starting with a complete lack of detail, then moving on to generalities, then to pictures without precise statements (so that you can't get attached by hinting at empty symbols) and only after obvious accusations of falsification do you pull out "the real instrument (not at all the one hinted at earlier), on which there is no data".
And most importantly, it turns out the NZDTRY error is "no longer there". So my assertion still stands.
You should not protest, you have to be responsible for publishing "mistakes". Especially when people start helping and asking specific questions.
People posting here about errors (absolutely free, no charge - I've always been openly opposed to paying for posts) at least hope that trained people will pay attention to the problem. Sometimes it is simply unrealistic to provide proof of an error - no one expects them and often it is just not clear where to dig.
Here I was just hoping that they would point out the error, instead of demanding "where's your proof?".
And I'm not under interrogation to change my statement. I've provided all the information I know at the relevant time. I am not looking for help here, I wanted to help you improve your product.
Sometimes the desire of some people to move everything they can to the dll becomes understandable...
I think it was about specific things, like: water code of the test script, here are the logs.
It would show server, symbol, time, result, etc. If it's a floating problem, it can't be solved head-on.