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I don't think that this is the easiest way to get the traders to copy and paste their signals. I don't know what is the problem?
In the absence of the ability to automate the search for the right signal for the required conditions.
The first thing I implemented through parsing was the use of all the stat. scripts from kodobase, applied to the signal's state. This includes the signal trading history mapping by various third-party scripts to the chart and third-party scripts analyzing various indices of the signal trading, etc. I.e. the signal was treated as an ordinary trading history. Third-party scripts (even old ones), due to the new features of MQL, worked with the addition of one indicator. It is very convenient to apply all the years of kodobase to the signals.
However, the state was parsed when webrequest was still able to login to MQL5.com. Now this opportunity has been taken away as well. I used to upload CSV via browser and then load it for parsing.
In the absence of the ability to automate the search for the right signal for the required conditions.
The first thing I implemented through parsing was the use of all the stat. scripts from kodobase, applied to the signal's state. This includes the signal trading history mapping by various third-party scripts to the chart and third-party scripts analyzing various indices of the signal trading, etc. I.e. the signal was treated as an ordinary trading history. Third-party scripts (even old ones), thanks to the new features of MQL, worked with the addition of a single inluder. It is very convenient to apply all the years of kodobase to the signals.
However, the state was parsed when webrequest was still able to login to MQL5.com. Now this opportunity has been taken away as well. If I wanted to use CSV, I had to use only one method - download CSV through my browser and parse it.
This is the reason why it is impossible to search for signals in the entire service.
It is logical to first find the appropriate signals for your trading indicators, and then find an appropriate broker for them.
No, our understanding is different - you should work with signals in that environment, which is available to you.
There is no task to give access to the entire signals base from the terminal.
No, we have a different understanding - you have to work with signals in the environment that is available to you.
There is no task to give access to the entire base of signals from the terminal.
There is a section on managing the trading signals from MQL5. It does not display signals' history though.
A group of functions designed to manage trading signals. These functions allow:
Function
Action
SignalBaseGetDouble
Returns the value of a property of double type for the selected signal
SignalBaseGetInteger
Returns the value of a property of integer type for the selected signal
SignalBaseGetString
Returns the value of string-type property for a selected signal
SignalBaseSelect
Selects a signal from the base of trading signals available in the terminal
SignalBaseTotal
Returns the total amount of signals available in the terminal
SignalInfoGetDouble
Returns the value of double-type property from the trading signal copying settings
SignalInfoGetInteger
Returns the value of an integer-type property from the trading signal copying settings
SignalInfoGetString
Returns the value of a string-type property from the trading signal copying settings
SignalInfoSetDouble
Sets the value of a double-type property in the trading signal copying settings
SignalInfoSetInteger
Sets the value of an integer-type property in trading signal copying settings
SignalSubscribe
Sets subscription to trading signal copying
SignalUnsubscribe
Unsubscribes to trading signal copying
Signals filtered by compatibility with the current trading account are available in the terminal.
The latter restriction cardinally cripples the possibilities of the signals' regular analysis. Yes, it must be done for manual users of the terminal, but the programmer has to go to MQL5.com site for the program analysis, which is exactly what most traders do. This leads to additional load on the Web server and bicycles in the form of inaccurately written web parsers. Although in fact the notorious "compatibility" is required only for two functions from the list: SignalSubcribe SignalUnsubscribe.
I was wondering how cool it would be to write a program in MQL5 that would select signals by its own criteria and create a short list of those signals right in MetaTrader 5. And how many opportunities would be opened for professional investors looking for trading signals with the specified characteristics!
You have a one-sided perception.
Think about others, and immediately your picture of the world will collapse to the ground. And if you go deeper into the level of perception, you will be enlightened.
You have a one-sided perception.
Think about others and immediately your picture of the world will collapse to the ground. And if you go deeper into the level of perception, you will be enlightened at all.
I am also interested in the question of how some signals get to the top, onMT5.
I wonder how they could come up with such a rating formula, that signal "A" is on the 4th page, and "B" is on the 1st.
Explain, please.
I am also interested in the question of how some signals get to the top, onMT5.
I wonder how they could come up with such a rating formula, that signal "A" is on page 4, and "B" is on page 1.
What is the difference between the "A" and "B" signals?
Signal B won at least due to a small number of trades, we have repeatedly observed this in the MT4 ranking, which is also a bit wrong, because the more trades the trader made and in profit indicates a certain stability, and the less and in profit, indicates randomness or even a drawn history as an example from the signal that is between 11 and 20 places in the top MT4.
This is not true.
I can show you many signals of the same level, one signal has 10 times more trades than the other. You should also take into account the number of weeks.