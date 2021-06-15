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There are two examples of working with Signals in the Market:
Take a closer look: https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/tradingconstants/signalproperties- subscribers and ISP balances are there.
Perhaps we will increase the number of indicators.
There are two examples of working with Signals in the Market:
there are such signals, but updating once a day discourages me from working with them.
Perhaps we will increase the number of indicators.
Of course. I'm the president of the Telepath Clubhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/133408. You are welcome as a permanent member.
1. President of the club abolk. Prime Minister YuraZ.
am i the deputy? --- i didn`t even know i`ve been a prime minister for 5 years
Andrey - maybe it's time for us to do castling and then in 5 years we'll put the pieces back on the board and rock again - you'll be the president again?
1. President of the club abolk. Prime Minister YuraZ.
am i the deputy? --- I didn't even know I've been a PM for 5 years
1. If you did not know who you were in the Club - it means that you were not involved or was in a telepathic detachment.
2. 2. There're no deputies in the Club -- all the members are independent and respected personalities -- and there's no need for castling and changing roles, because there's none.
If you enter an indicator you can/can't subscribe to the current broker, then there will be a necessary opportunity to show ALL signals, not only those that are suitable for the current broker. Still, it would be logical to study the whole service in MQL first, rather than only that part, which fits the broker's account.
Signals filtered by compatibility with the current trading account are available in the terminal.
This is the reason why it is impossible to search for signals in the entire service.
It is logical to first find appropriate signals for your trading indicators and then find an appropriate broker for them.
For example, my broker statistically gives a disgusting slippage on a good signal. Therefore I will open an account with less slippage according to statistics.
I.e. the signal is selected first, and then the broker. Not the other way around.
It's like with custom history. It is necessary to understand what trading conditions are required for the TS. And only then the search for a broker is done for the TS. And not vice versa, when there is a far from optimal broker for the TS, and under its trading conditions they try in vain to squeeze something out of the TS, rejecting it.
This is the reason why it is impossible to search for signals in the entire service.
It is logical to first find appropriate signals according to your trading indicators, and then find an appropriate broker for them.
That is, the signal is selected first, and then the broker. And not vice versa