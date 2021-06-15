1200 subscribers!!! - page 38

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Andrey F. Zelinsky:

Petros, you are very restless. If 100 subscribers at $20 a signal and $1,600 a month knock you off-balance, maybe like the poet said:

If you're frail -- straight to the coffin.

Answering questions is not like writing a program. People write to me and ask me questions and I know how much time it takes.

This isn't the first time you've said subscribers would throwme off-balance with their questions -- please, don't worry about it anymore.

Sorry, I didn't think a programmer with your experience is satisfied with 1.6 thousand a month.
 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:

What the subscribers are interested in -- we don't know.

Moreover -- as the signal under discussion showed -- they are only interested in "the number of subscribers" -- or they are not interested in anything at all -- they were just advised this signal, so they signed up.


Again 25... the fact that the signal brings profit to subscribers - it doesn't count... "oh great" said that they are only interested in the number of subscribers or advertising... still no example from the man to follow - but the man is "an expert in everything " especially in human psychology"... ah yes... "president of telepaths" probably got into each of 1330 subscribers head and saw the pattern - when subscribing they only look at the line "number of subscribers" - now everything is in its place... and yet they can talk about everything and everyone, and even so one-sidedly evaluate this signal - but show "your example to follow" - and the tales of "but I have a" holy FC forex_grail "and it works - but I will not show, but it is 100 times better than the discussed" - already weak to believe ... as Stanislavsky said: "I do not believe! - alas I have such an opinion ... purely subjective of course ... as you do ...
 
Spaider85:

don't tear your heart out.

you registered on the forum just to write something in this thread https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/spaider85/publications/all-- 7 posts and all here -- your first post in this thread was a few minutes after registration.

my opinion -- Taras Gonchar and you -- either one and the same -- or one hangout.

p.s. I told you before and I'll repeat it again - nobody is interested in Taras' signal, nobody is interested at all - everybody is interested only in one question: "how to position your signal at the top" - no one cares about anything else - if someone gives an example of the signal, it's just for example.

 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:

don't be heartbroken.

you registered on the forum just to write something in this thread https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/spaider85/publications/all-- 7 posts and all here -- your first post in this thread was a few minutes after registration.

my opinion -- Taras Gonchar and you -- either one and the same -- or one hangout.

p.s. I told you before and I'll repeat it again - nobody is interested in Taras' signal, nobody is interested in it at all - everybody is interested only in one question: "how to position your signal at the top" - nobody cares about anything else - if someone gives an example of signal, it's only for an example.

You flatter me by calling me Taras, take care of your heart - don't take everything so close...you have your opinion - I have mine, we are different people and we are just having a conversation, now for example a dialogue - and as you know " in a dialogue the truth is born"... no more and no less... everything is very simple - "everyone has an opinion"...
 
Spaider85:
You flatter me by calling Taras, ...

I'll let you in on a little secret -- I don't care about you, and neither does Taras, and neither does his signal

you just keep saying something in response to my posts -- I get a push from your post, I get distracted

I do not read your posts fully or even at all - because they bear (for the time being) zero constructive content on the subject

so i decided to answer you, because i have a faint hope that you'll stop communicating with me and responding to my posts

 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:

I'll let you in on a little secret -- I don't care about you, and neither does Taras, nor his signal

you're just saying something in response to my posts all the time - I get a push from your post, I get distracted

I do not read your posts fully or even at all - because they bear (for the time being) zero constructive content on the subject

so i decided to answer you, because i have a faint hope that you will stop communicating with me and reacting to my posts

Maybe I just missed your attention ... and now after talking to you and I have such hope) in any case - good luck to you!) I'll try not to distract you anymore)
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

someone would shatter their picture of the world by thinking about us )

Silence

What's up with the bathhouse in Izhevsk again? :-)

Hi. I don't say a word myself. From the bottom of my heart. Roman. Wife and kid's health.

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

someone would shatter their picture of the world by thinking about us )

shut up

HOW is Arbitrage doing?
 
Have another fight.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
Have another fight!
OOOOOO!!! Artyom hi!
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