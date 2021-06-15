1200 subscribers!!! - page 38
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Petros, you are very restless. If 100 subscribers at $20 a signal and $1,600 a month knock you off-balance, maybe like the poet said:
If you're frail -- straight to the coffin.
Answering questions is not like writing a program. People write to me and ask me questions and I know how much time it takes.
This isn't the first time you've said subscribers would throwme off-balance with their questions -- please, don't worry about it anymore.
What the subscribers are interested in -- we don't know.
Moreover -- as the signal under discussion showed -- they are only interested in "the number of subscribers" -- or they are not interested in anything at all -- they were just advised this signal, so they signed up.
don't tear your heart out.
you registered on the forum just to write something in this thread https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/spaider85/publications/all-- 7 posts and all here -- your first post in this thread was a few minutes after registration.
my opinion -- Taras Gonchar and you -- either one and the same -- or one hangout.
p.s. I told you before and I'll repeat it again - nobody is interested in Taras' signal, nobody is interested at all - everybody is interested only in one question: "how to position your signal at the top" - no one cares about anything else - if someone gives an example of the signal, it's just for example.
don't be heartbroken.
you registered on the forum just to write something in this thread https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/spaider85/publications/all-- 7 posts and all here -- your first post in this thread was a few minutes after registration.
my opinion -- Taras Gonchar and you -- either one and the same -- or one hangout.
p.s. I told you before and I'll repeat it again - nobody is interested in Taras' signal, nobody is interested in it at all - everybody is interested only in one question: "how to position your signal at the top" - nobody cares about anything else - if someone gives an example of signal, it's only for an example.
You flatter me by calling Taras, ...
I'll let you in on a little secret -- I don't care about you, and neither does Taras, and neither does his signal
you just keep saying something in response to my posts -- I get a push from your post, I get distracted
I do not read your posts fully or even at all - because they bear (for the time being) zero constructive content on the subject
so i decided to answer you, because i have a faint hope that you'll stop communicating with me and responding to my posts
I'll let you in on a little secret -- I don't care about you, and neither does Taras, nor his signal
you're just saying something in response to my posts all the time - I get a push from your post, I get distracted
I do not read your posts fully or even at all - because they bear (for the time being) zero constructive content on the subject
so i decided to answer you, because i have a faint hope that you will stop communicating with me and reacting to my posts
someone would shatter their picture of the world by thinking about us )
Silence
What's up with the bathhouse in Izhevsk again? :-)
Hi. I don't say a word myself. From the bottom of my heart. Roman. Wife and kid's health.
someone would shatter their picture of the world by thinking about us )
shut up
Have another fight!