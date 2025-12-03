problem with mt5 screen

I'm having a problem with MT5 on my mobile phone. I can't get a full view in horizontal position on my mobile. I can't get the right column of the price move to the right side of my screen. Even with a dual screen and two graphs, I can't move them. The attached screenshots show what I mean.
 
I genuinely can’t understand what you're trying to do.

MT5 Mobile doesn’t allow manual repositioning of chart columns.

Also please clarify what exactly you mean by "moving them".

 
At first the price column was all the way to the right of the screen, now it's a bit to the left and I can't get it to the right side of my screen
 
That’s normal - price scale shifts automatically. You can’t move it manually. Try zooming out.
 
But first was the column price all the way on the side from my camera lens 

maybe its a bug from the mobile 

And zooming in or out is only for the grafic 



 
the op did not mention anything about manually repositioning anything.

could be a bug, but is not on my phone, but i think is more likely that your phone is slightly different dimensions for your resolution. It could be fixed by developers, but if it aint a common issue, then, it will unlikely to be seen or fixed.

