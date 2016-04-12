Can a moderator advise why my option question/topic keeps getting deleted.
Thanks
We moderators are banning for that ... and you are talking about two your posts :)
Keeps getting deleted = two posts as two topics with commercial software promotion.
You are talking about two threads/posts about commercial bot which users of this forum should buy on some external website after creating good opinion about this bot using this forum?
We moderators are banning for that ... and you are talking about two your posts :)
Keeps getting deleted = two posts as two topics with commercial software promotion.
Yes that's correct. Thanks I did not know. Where do you think I could find more information on this?
Personal experience + the rules:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
JD4, 2015.07.03 20:12
I thought it would be helpful to have an easy to find spot to see what the rules are on this forum, because there has been some confusion with them before (from me for sure, possibly with other people as well).
(copied from https://www.mql5.com/en/about/rules)
Rules
- Please be polite when communicating on this website. Refrain from statements that may offend or insult other users.
- Negative discussions of any banking, brokerage and other financial institutions are not allowed.
- Any discussions about personal relations between the community members are not tolerated.
- Coarse language, advertising messages, spamming and flooding are forbidden.
- Repeated violation of the Rules, ignoring moderator's remarks and open disrespect for the website Administration will lead to an account termination.
- The website Administration may implement any changes to the Rules it deems necessary.
Hopefully this helps everyone out.
Some users understand themselves to become more significant active users if they were banned on this forum at least onces. :)
Personal experience + the rules:
Some users understand themselves to become more significant active users if they were banned on this forum at least onces. :)
That's true. we should ban everyone at least once
I'll ban you if you ban me! :D
Oops...that's true I was never banned.
But Sergey yes (not by me)
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