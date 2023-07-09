Error during the update of Expert Meta 4

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Hello, I have been trying to update my expert and put it on the site for 24 hours. Metatrader 5 was easily updated. But in Metatrader 4, I got the error as shown in the picture.
No matter what I did, the error did not go away. I even uploaded the previous version (only changed the version number) for testing, but I saw the same error again!
Do you have a solution? What is this problem about? Why didn't it give an error before?
Thank


 

By the way, as I said - EA should be fixed to pass the validation (and it is in the most of the cases) - means: fix your EA to pass the validation.

As to the bug in validator so as I remember - the last bug in validator was two years ago ...
Anyway, one user already wrote to the service desk yesterday:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

test on EURUSD,H1 strategy tester report not found.. what is it?

Pavel Malyshko , 2023.02.26 17:02

I focused on the fact that no expert advisors on MT4 are now being tested and give only this error .. although earlier those advisors that I upload for verification, the verification passed without problems and such an error never happened..

in Service Desk also wrote 9 hours ago)

So, if it is bug in validator so the service desk will fix it; if it is not bug in validator - fix your EA to pass the validation.
 
I have had this problem for several days. I could not fix this problem. please help. Is there a solution? My customers are waiting for the new version.
 
Tais Miranda Hoffmann #:
I have had this problem for several days. I could not fix this problem. please help. Is there a solution? My customers are waiting for the new version.
For two days (not for several days).
One user from Russian forum reported to the service desk on Sunday (the day before yesterday),
and I reported to the service desk yesterday and, seems, the service desk will investigate the situation and fix it in case it is bug in validator for example
(yes, I got reply). So, just wait.
 
Claudia Ramona Angerer:

Hello, I have been trying to update my expert and put it on the site for 24 hours. Metatrader 5 was easily updated. But in Metatrader 4, I got the error as shown in the picture.
No matter what I did, the error did not go away. I even uploaded the previous version (only changed the version number) for testing, but I saw the same error again!
Do you have a solution? What is this problem about? Why didn't it give an error before?
Thank


We have the same issue with the MT4 version, and we are unable to add new EA versions under MT4.

 
Marzena Maria Szmit #:

We have the same issue with the MT4 version, and we are unable to add new EA versions under MT4.

It was already fixed.
So, fix your code if your EA can not pass validation.

 

Fixed test code. Test Passed

Files:
TestRobot31-4.mq4  66 kb
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