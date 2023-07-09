Error during the update of Expert Meta 4
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Strategy tester report not found
Sergey Golubev, 2023.02.27 08:27
In most of the cases - it is the EA which should be fixed.
There is some information related to it -
1. Strategy Tester Report not found - forum thread
2. The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market - the article
3. Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market - blog post
By the way, as I said - EA should be fixed to pass the validation (and it is in the most of the cases) - means: fix your EA to pass the validation.
As to the bug in validator so as I remember - the last bug in validator was two years ago ...
Anyway, one user already wrote to the service desk yesterday:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
test on EURUSD,H1 strategy tester report not found.. what is it?
Pavel Malyshko , 2023.02.26 17:02
I focused on the fact that no expert advisors on MT4 are now being tested and give only this error .. although earlier those advisors that I upload for verification, the verification passed without problems and such an error never happened..
in Service Desk also wrote 9 hours ago)
I have had this problem for several days. I could not fix this problem. please help. Is there a solution? My customers are waiting for the new version.
One user from Russian forum reported to the service desk on Sunday (the day before yesterday),
and I reported to the service desk yesterday and, seems, the service desk will investigate the situation and fix it in case it is bug in validator for example
(yes, I got reply). So, just wait.
Hello, I have been trying to update my expert and put it on the site for 24 hours. Metatrader 5 was easily updated. But in Metatrader 4, I got the error as shown in the picture.
No matter what I did, the error did not go away. I even uploaded the previous version (only changed the version number) for testing, but I saw the same error again!
Do you have a solution? What is this problem about? Why didn't it give an error before?
Thank
We have the same issue with the MT4 version, and we are unable to add new EA versions under MT4.
We have the same issue with the MT4 version, and we are unable to add new EA versions under MT4.
It was already fixed.
So, fix your code if your EA can not pass validation.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Strategy Tester Report not found
Agus Darma Kusuma, 2023.02.28 15:27Finally success upload new product. Already solved by mql5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Strategy tester report not found
Enrique Enguix, 2023.02.28 11:30It was solved for me. I got a message automatically that the product had passed the test:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Strategy tester report not found
Shivam Gupta, 2023.02.28 11:31It has been fixed.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello, I have been trying to update my expert and put it on the site for 24 hours. Metatrader 5 was easily updated. But in Metatrader 4, I got the error as shown in the picture.
No matter what I did, the error did not go away. I even uploaded the previous version (only changed the version number) for testing, but I saw the same error again!
Do you have a solution? What is this problem about? Why didn't it give an error before?
Thank