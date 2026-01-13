Off-topic posts - page 151
Hover your mouse over the bottom-right section of your post, until the links appear, and then click "edit".
Is there an option to view your VPS terminal on mobile? Let me know how to enable.
Thanks
This post is just a thank you to whichever Moderator posted instructions regarding copy-to-and-paste-from-pocket. I wanted to use it from day one when I registered here but I thought it was only for Moderators. It works like a charm and looks much better forum wide.
My 6th sense tells me it was the best Moderator... 🥁🥁🥁... Fernando!
Thank you! I added a post with more detailed instructions for future reference ...
Do metaquotes own both domains - metaquotes.net and metaquotes.com ?
because the software is downloadable on both sites, and one could think that one of these is a scam
IPLocator does not seem to map them to the same IP nor to the same ISP, nor even the location. WhoIs information does not reveal who the owner is either.
So, without official information, it is uncertain if "metaquotes.net" is owned by MetaQuotes.
Best not to use it for now.Confirmed — the "metaquotes.com" page internally redirects to "metaquotes.net", so it seems that they are both owned by MetaQuotes.
thanks for checking that out, I appreciate it
Developing a trading Expert Advisor from scratch
The number of new users in financial market increases. Perhaps many of them even do not know how the order system works. However, there are also the users who really want to know what is happening. They try to understand how it all works in order to control the situation.
Of course, MetaTrader 5 provides a high level of control over trading positions. However, using only the manual ability to place orders can be quite difficult and risky for less experienced users. Furthermore, if someone wants to trade futures contracts, when there is very little time to place an order, such trading can turn into a nightmare, because you have to correctly fill all the fields in a timely manner, but this still takes time and thus you can miss good opportunities or even lose money if something is filled incorrectly.
Now, what if we used an Expert Advisor (EA) to make things easier? In this case, you can specify some details, for example the leverage or how much you are can afford to lose and how much you want to earn (in monetary terms, rather than not quite clear "points" or "pips"). Then use the mouse pointer on the chart to show where to enter into the market and indicate, whether it will be buying or selling...
Can I deposit money from my opay account