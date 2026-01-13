Off-topic posts - page 154
Hello. Please, I can't link my live account (21285171) to the server. Please help me. Thank you.
How can I link my live account to the MT5 server?
contact your broker.
I have a question on a different note, I upgraded my vps to a slightly better one. It involved the remote screen having to reset, when it turned back on unfortunately all the mt4 terminals that I had open were closed (I test several EAs on different demo accounts and one terminal is used for the FTMO challenge). When I opened them back up, everything looks fine at first glance, i.e. all the charts and Expert Advisors assigned to them were turned on just like before the upgrade. Could this have happened, though, could the time frame have changed on some chart? Can I check this somehow, e.g. in the mt4 terminal and transaction history, what was the timeframe of the last transaction closed e.g. on Friday?
It sounds like you're concerned about possible TF changes after VPS upgrade and MT4 restart.
While that is technically possible, it's not clear what specific assistance you're seeking from forum members.
Save your Templates + Profiles in the future, that's all is needed.
Can you make for me a video how I can registering on this app and how can I start using for trading please
If you are about Channel applications so use this thread to download/install it (on your phone for example) by using the links or QR codes on this thread:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/455636
-----------------
if you are about Metatrader 5 so look at this post: #1432
I opened the trade in the correct position but after I clicked "buy" button the position moved above the price I had clicked